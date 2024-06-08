'Manamey' movie review: A familiar yet watchable, feel-good romp

There has been a lot of conversation recently about man-child protagonists in Indian cinema, but Sharwanand’s latest feature, Manamey, takes the trope to another level. The film’s protagonist, Vikram (Sharwanand), is what you would call a classic man-child, content to live a carefree life devoid of any real responsibilities. We are told that he is pursuing higher education in London, but what we are shown instead is a flamboyant casanova whose daily routine revolves around drinking and flirting with women—that is, until a tragic event in a friend’s life compels him to take up the caretaking responsibility of a two-year-old.

Director Sriram Adittya, fortunately, takes a lighthearted approach to telling the story. Vikram may be the protagonist, but the viewer spends a large part of the first half laughing at his goofy antics rather than laughing with him. After incorporating a brief flashback highlights his sensitive side, the director stages scenes in a way that makes Vikram the outlier. When Khushi (Master Vikram), the two-year-old child in question, reaches out to hold Vikram’s hand for the first time, Vikram is rather bewildered by the love than overwhelmed by it. It takes many failures on his end before Vikram finally learns the weight of his responsibility.

This conflict point gets resolved too quickly as Vikram embraces his new role with unwavering vigour. Yet, Manamey largely remains pleasant and enjoyable in the first half because of its playful treatment from Sriram Adittya. It’s a familiar story with a conventional narrative arc, but Sriram brings a good blend of humour and sentiment to most of the scenes. The director also displays a certain spiritedness when it comes to the use of camera movements and colour scheme. The vibrant colours, particularly well used in Vikram’s outfits, help maintain an upbeat tone. Most pertinently, there is a musical vibe to the proceedings that lends Manamey a breezy, seamless quality. Hesham Abdul Wahab comes up with an inspiring soundtrack, creating a unique theme for most scenes, as the film’s two leads, Vikram and Subhadra (Krithi Shetty), come to terms with their new lives.