'Satyabhama' movie review: An ambitious and layered thriller

In Satyabhama, Kajal Aggarwal plays the titular character, a fierce and determined cop who struggles to overcome one particular setback. Even as Satyabhama is compelled to revisit a chapter from her past life while tackling a missing case, it begins to haunt her through nightmares and she struggles to ensure that her determination does not tip over to obsession. Suman Chikkala’s Satyabhama is many things at once. It’s a complex mystery-thriller, and a drama that offers many quintessential mass moments like any commercial Telugu film would do. At the same time, writer Sashi Kiran Tikka and director Suman Chikkala manage to make space for dealing with themes like trauma, processing grief, and the idea of moving on.

Satyabhama primarily works very well as a gripping thriller, almost a whodunit in its own way. Some sections of the audience might find the proceedings too complicated to follow, but Sashi Kiran Tikka manages to add a new layer of intrigue with each twist without getting too convoluted in his own creation. The film consistently gives you enough information to make you part of the puzzle-solving process, yet it holds back enough to maintain a sense of intrigue about the unfolding mystery. A small, cynical part of you might want to scoff at the endless web of details that open up with each passing scene, but Satyabhama remains steadily engaging in its narrative.

The film is pacey, of course, and director Suman Chikkala keeps things interesting on a visual level, even as the proceedings threaten to become too complicated. In an early chase sequence, Suman captures all the gun-toting action aerially, interspersing them beautifully with the central chase on the ground. At another point in the second half, the audience follows two threads simultaneously as two separate teams set out in pursuit of a crucial link to the missing person. The editing here is so slick that it gradually intertwines with the earlier chase and amplifies the overarching tension.