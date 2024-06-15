An unforgettable finish makes this a winning thriller

It’s strange, isn’t it—that we don’t really see the garbage bin as an object worthy of much respect. It seems generally to be a symbol of something ugly and dirty, even though it takes on the selfless task of clearing its environment of muck. This is an object quite central to Nithilan Swaminathan’s second film, Maharaja.

Or let’s consider the barber and his workplace, a ‘saloon’—which is generally considered with contempt too. In Maharaja, it’s not a coincidence that the protagonist (Vijay Sethupathi), who reveres a garbage bin as ‘Lakshmi’, works as a barber.

And rather ironically, it’s another place of service—a police station—that gets all the respect in our society, even though that’s where corruption and negligence seems rampant. It’s all rather unfair—as if Maharaja suggests that our world is rather cold and cruel, and not with any sensible design.

Maharaja is a world in which for no comprehensible reason a lorry rams into a home, destroying lives. It’s a world in which a man goes out of his way to help another but gets mistakenly identified as the enemy. There’s a lot more I’d tell you here if not for the spoilers. It’s a world of gut-wrenching pain, and perhaps for that reason, the striking images of the two main characters, Maharaja and Selvam (Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap) are of them, at different times, screaming in agony.

The first half of this film hardly betrays such intensity, with small, disconnected pieces of the complex puzzle leaving us almost aloof. If you are quick to impatience, you might just process it all as frustrating lack of direction. Maharaja is a whodunit, and strangely enough, it’s also a whats-been-done. The story is hardly new, but the value is in the screenplay that masks the story simplicity in a deliberately complex design.