Old wine in a swanky bottle

Harom Hara

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Sunil, Malavika Sharma, Ravi Kale, Arjun Gowda, Akshara Gowda

Director: Gnanasagar Dwaraka

Rating: 2.5/5

With every new action-driven film in Telugu cinema, you realise the impact films like Pushpa: The Rise and the KGF franchise have made on the industry. And sure enough, for the first 20 minutes of the latest Sudheer Babu starrer, Harom Hara, it is hard to shake off the feeling that we are watching yet another unofficial offspring of the KGF school of filmmaking, especially given its inclination for violence and dark visual palette. It also doesn’t help that the narrative kicks off from a third-person perspective, with an insider narrating the mythical tale to an outsider.

However, I stand corrected. Director Gnanasagar Dwaraka does his best to lend a sense of individualistic style and swagger to his sophomore action-drama and succeeds to an extent. There is an evident penchant for innovation and a desire to bring something new to the table.

The first time you are struck by the director’s ambition is during a sequence where a character manoeuvres his way around a funeral procession to fetch something that is valuable to him and a secret to others. It’s a fascinating collage, and Gnanasekhar shoots this scene in a single take, following the character as he walks inside a house and steps out a minute later, underscoring the moment with a deceitfully upbeat number, building tension around the secretive red bag he is holding. It is moments like this that make Harom Hara stand out from other action films.

The director also chooses an interesting moment to thwart our image of the protagonist, Subramanyam (Sudheer Babu). When he is introduced to us, Subramanyam looks no different from an average small-town man who couldn’t possibly become a part of the violent world he is entering.