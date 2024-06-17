'Kotee' movie review: Dhananjaya shoulders this tale of sincerity and struggle

Like a galvanic boost of wisdom, director Parameshwar Gundkal's (Param) Kotee echoes the time-honoured proverb, ‘Honesty is the best policy.’ It stresses that sincerity and hard work not only fill pockets but also nourish the spirit, making Kotee (Dhananjaya) an exemplar for every middle-class family.

Supporting his mother, brother, and sister, Kotee, living in Janatha City, carefully deals with financial decisions, such as those regarding bank loans and expenses like the purchase of a refrigerator. At the same time, however, he dreams of establishing his own cab service.

However, the journey towards the fulfilment of such aspirations is not without its challenges, as circumstances stand in his way. For example, under Dinoo Savakaar, a local don, Kotee finds himself reliant on Savakaar's truck for his business.

Proud of Kotee's sincerity, Savakaar also seeks to manipulate him for personal gain, tempting him with words like "Gundege Edigya?" (Do you have the guts?) And when Kotee would patiently reply, "I've never asked you to cease your harmful actions. You don't request that I initiate them." However, will Kotee fall prey? What leads him to Rs 31 lakh credit, and can he repay it?

Moksha Kushal plays a chartered accountant named Navami, who is entangled in Kotee's life through frequent cab rides. With a penchant for stealing during life's hiccups, she adds another layer of complexity.

What catches the attention of the audience is Kotee's determination to settle his debt and reclaim his lost dignity. Once scorned by life's challenges, Kotee turns the tables, facing his struggles head-on. Every twist and turn, every moment of triumph and challenge, enriches the plot.