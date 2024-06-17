'Love Li' movie review: A story of love, hope & redemption

One look at director Chethan Keshav's Love Li, and it makes us consider the age-old question: Can love truly transform a man with a tumultuous past? Or is his past bound to haunt him forever? The narrative puts us on a rollercoaster journey with the tumultuous life of Jai (Vasishta N Simha), an orphan-turned-reformed-gangster.

His fateful encounter with Janani (Stefy Patel) sets the stage for a compelling exploration of transformation and self-discovery. As the story unfolds, we witness Jai's gradual transformation, catalysed by his encounter with Janani. Despite Jai's haunted past, Janani's unwavering belief in love reignites his spirit, leading them to embark on a journey of love and sacrifice.

Their registered marriage symbolises a newfound commitment to each other, transcending societal norms and familial expectations. Jai's unwavering devotion to Janani is evident as he navigates the challenges of parenthood with tender care and concern.

Just when Jai and Janani believe their life is perfect, tragedy strikes as Janani falls critically ill with a debilitating disease. Devastated, Jai faces new challenges and complexities as Janani's life hangs in the balance. Will he find a way to save her? Will this crisis push him back to his dark past, this time as a fighter determined to save the woman he loves?