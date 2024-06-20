'Chandu Champion' movie review: Not a solid pitch

During the first inciting incident in Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan wrestles, swims, runs, and catches a moving train, all in a span of about five minutes. An impressive feat which does seem like an exhibition of the actor’s physicality, but it also serves as a prelude for what’s about to come. The film is based on the heroic, “forgotten” story of Murlikant Petkar, a boxer, whose lower body is paralysed after he suffers nine bullet injuries in a skirmish during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war. He springs back, takes up swimming and becomes the first paralympic gold medallist in the country.

Now, personally, I am tired of Hindi sports films being inspirational biopics or closeted patriotic calls. The real-life story behind the film, however, provided enough fodder for the telling of a more interior tale. I kept going back to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (A song with jawans dancing inside a train only added fire to the ‘Hawan kund maston ka jhund’), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2013 biopic of sprinter Milkha Singh.

That film was more of an intricate study of Partition trauma than a rousing sports drama. In comparison, Chandu Champion chiefly remains one-dimensional. It tries to balance itself on the single-minded aim of its central character: win an Olympic gold. However, it soon becomes an exercise in repetition. If you have followed the film’s director Kabir Khan’s previous works, Chandu Champion is Tubelight (2017), if it suddenly decided to become a sports film.

We start with an old man in a police station, asking to file a case against the President of India. As the cops sit around in amazement (led by a goofy Shreyas Talpade), Kartik Aaryan’s Murlikant Petkar (in a quite fake, salt-and-pepper hairpiece) narrates his story. Sitting atop the shoulders of his elder brother, a young Murli witnesses the uproarious welcome of India’s first Olympic medallist KD Jadhav. A seed is sown and the youngling proclaims his dream of getting gold for the country. Not knowing anything better, he takes up wrestling at a local akhada.