'Laandhar' movie review: A middling police procedural let down by sub-par writing

CHENNAI : In Sajisaleem’s Laandhar, Vidaarth plays Aravind, a high-ranking police officer. His wife, Jaanu, suffers from a condition that causes her to lose consciousness when she is extremely fearful. The film starts with such an interesting set of characters and the setting has the potential to bring about organic twists and turns without the addition of any external narrative devices. However, Laandhar fails to leverage the strength of the premise, and the amateur writing debilitates the few positives. The incoherent writing is evident from the start, making it difficult for the audience to follow the narrative. The film opens with Aravind’s encounter with an illegal liquor racket, a scene that only serves to display Aravind’s bravery and heroism. The scene then abruptly shifts to an intimate scene between Jaanu and Aravind at their home. Then the film takes another detour to introduce us to another couple, Nakul and Manju. These sudden transitions disrupt the flow of the film and are followed by a song.

At its heart, Laandhar is a police procedural, a genre that it ultimately fails to deliver on. The film, which revolves around a story that happens overnight, is told through a nonlinear narrative. As it goes back and forth, detailing the events, you cannot help but think that had the writing focused on developing either a thrilling narrative or a compelling police investigation, the film could have at least done justice to its genre. Instead, Laandhar feels like a lost opportunity, as the film loses itself by trying to deliver a novel approach. The lack of focus on a particular character dilutes the impact. In the pursuit of giving attention to several different characters, the film loses its footing and instead makes it difficult for the audience to form an emotional connection with any single character. For instance, while we are following Aravind, who is in the middle of an investigation, we are interrupted by the story thread that follows Jaanu. At the same time, we are bombarded with a back story for Manju and Nakul.