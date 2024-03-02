'Kreem' movie review: This take on human sacrifices isn’t spellbinding enough

A story originating from writer Agni Sreedhar, noted for his gritty portrayals of the underworld in films such as Aa Dinagalu and Edegarike, the anticipation surrounding his latest tale, Kreem, was palpable. However, as helmed by debutant director Abhishek Basanth, this narrative, rooted in true events, diverges from Sreedhar’s signature style, enveloping audiences in a more dramatic outcome. At its heart lies the enigmatic title, Kreem, a sacred chant invoking the formidable presence of Lord Mahakali. As this mystical invocation threads through the fabric of the film, viewers are taken on a journey where the divine and gritty sacrifices converge. Let’s delve into how the director navigates the significance of Kreem through the protagonist.

Firstly, this film, to me, I thought could make for a mega stage play. Kreem, on big screen presents a mix of mostly English dialogue and Kannada interspersed with captivating cinematic visuals and trance beats. Unfolding in darkness, it reflects the sinister forces at play. Exploring the unsettling topic of human sacrifices, often glimpsed in newspapers or hinted at through television, but now delved into through the medium of cinema in Kannada, provides a fresh perspective.

Unsure of the intended audience, given Agni Sreedhar’s diverse experiences, the film predominantly unfolds in dimly lit settings, immersing viewers in a world of bloodshed, strange rituals, and secrecy. The opening scenes begin with animation, introducing us to the characters. Here, we meet Desmond Patel (Agni Sreedhar), who is in a grey-shade character.

Desmond, a liquor baron, stumbles upon a guru one fateful night, who instructs him to plant a mysterious plant in a specific spot, only to encounter three enigmatic beings who reject his offerings of money. As Desmond delves deeper into this mystical world, he discovers the existence of supreme creatures and yearns for another encounter, but his guru denies him. Undeterred, Desmond encounters a cult from the West known as ‘Abaddon,’ meaning destruction in Hebrew language, and brings them back to India, unleashing chaos and destruction.