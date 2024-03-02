'Kreem' movie review: This take on human sacrifices isn’t spellbinding enough

A story originating from writer Agni Sreedhar, noted for his gritty portrayals of the underworld in films such as Aa Dinagalu and Edegarike, the anticipation surrounding his latest tale, Kreem, was palpable. However, as helmed by debutant director Abhishek Basanth, this narrative, rooted in true events, diverges from Sreedhar’s signature style, enveloping audiences in a more dramatic outcome. At its heart lies the enigmatic title, Kreem, a sacred chant invoking the formidable presence of Lord Mahakali. As this mystical invocation threads through the fabric of the film, viewers are taken on a journey where the divine and gritty sacrifices converge. Let’s delve into how the director navigates the significance of Kreem through the protagonist.
Firstly, this film, to me, I thought could make for a mega stage play. Kreem, on big screen presents a mix of mostly English dialogue and Kannada interspersed with captivating cinematic visuals and trance beats. Unfolding in darkness, it reflects the sinister forces at play. Exploring the unsettling topic of human sacrifices, often glimpsed in newspapers or hinted at through television, but now delved into through the medium of cinema in Kannada, provides a fresh perspective.
Unsure of the intended audience, given Agni Sreedhar’s diverse experiences, the film predominantly unfolds in dimly lit settings, immersing viewers in a world of bloodshed, strange rituals, and secrecy. The opening scenes begin with animation, introducing us to the characters. Here, we meet Desmond Patel (Agni Sreedhar), who is in a grey-shade character.
Desmond, a liquor baron, stumbles upon a guru one fateful night, who instructs him to plant a mysterious plant in a specific spot, only to encounter three enigmatic beings who reject his offerings of money. As Desmond delves deeper into this mystical world, he discovers the existence of supreme creatures and yearns for another encounter, but his guru denies him. Undeterred, Desmond encounters a cult from the West known as ‘Abaddon,’ meaning destruction in Hebrew language, and brings them back to India, unleashing chaos and destruction.
Joining him are Jois (Arun Sagar), RudreGowda (Achyuth Kumar), among a few others. Amidst the disturbing realities of evil practices, Pearl (Samyuktha Hegde), also known as Aksha to some, encounters Rudregowda as she saves a girl from his clutches, surprising Rudregowda with her intervention.
Why is Pearl on the defense to save the girl, who is involved in prostitution, and what is her motive? This question leads us to the backstory of Pearl. After the break, we revisit Pearl’s backstory, where she rises from a humble middle-class upbringing and becomes a survivor of sacrificial rites. Guided by a caring guruji or baba, Pearl/Aksha trains hard and uses the Kreem mantra for strength. With the help of Goddess Mahakali, she becomes a beacon of hope in the darkness, ready to face the villains.
In the final showdown, Aksha confronts them like a skilled fighter, defeating all of Desmond’s associates. Will she fulfill Desmond’s final wish of having a cigar before he dies?
While generally perceived as an act of vengeance, the film subtly blurs the distinction between punishment and revenge, highlighting the disparity between sacrifice and offering. Pearl’s journey represents the victory of good over evil, empowered by divine help and her own inner strength.
While Abhishek Basanth has endeavoured to realize the writer’s vision, the subject matter itself doesn’t conform to the usual narrative. Whether based on true events within high society or merely fictionalised, the disturbing nature of such heinous occurrences is undeniable. Yet, the film’s ability to convey the required message is not straightforward but roundabout, which is not effective.
Samyuktha Hegde deserves commendation for stepping out of her comfort zone and delivering a compelling performance, particularly in the action sequences. However, the prevalence of bloodshed and sacrifices begs the question: why isn’t there a solution? Whether it’s the harsh reality biting back or individuals facing the consequences of their actions within the high society’s confines, I ponder how the film will resonate with the everyday viewer. Furthermore, the sacred chant holds a deeper significance beyond mere appearance and disappearance; its vibration feels out of reach. Will the Kreem as a mantra, truly weave its spell on the audience? Only time holds the answer.
Kreem
Director : Abhishek Basanth
Cast : Samyuktha Hegde, Agni Sreedhar, Arun Sagar, and Achyuth Kumar
Rating: 2.5/5