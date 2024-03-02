'Laapataa Ladies' movie review: Kiran Rao’s feminist satire is enjoyable in parts

Laapataa Ladies is less about two women getting lost, and more about them finding themselves. At no point, it breaks into a lengthy tirade against patriarchy but somehow manages to drive home its message. Its humour is more amusing than ha-ha funny. There is something old-school-ly optimistic about the film, which can be brushed off as naïve by a nihilistic viewer. If not infectious, the film’s goodness is endearing, even nostalgic. Laapataa Ladies is a simple film, of simple people and a simpler time.

The year is 2001, the setting is the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh (parts of the film were actually shot in Madhya Pradesh). Phool (Nitanshi Goel) and Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) are newlyweds, who are travelling to the latter’s village. Notice here how he always walks ahead of her, leaving her directionless as she tries to navigate her way with a ghoonghat (veil) halving her vision. It’s patriarchy lesson 101: women should stoop, cover their faces and learn the art of identifying people by their feet.

Deepak and Phool get on a train filled with couples like them. Husbands in cheap, oversized suits, either gray or green, and wives in bridal red not even an inch of chin showing. At night, when the train halts at a station, Deepak hurries out with Phool. They reach the house and the muh dikhai comes with a surprise. The girl behind the veil is not the one he married.