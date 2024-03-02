Operation Valentine movie review: Not enough meat to sustain two hours of adrenaline

Sadly, the makers make up for their risk-taking with the exaggerated portrayal of ‘the other side,’ which borders on caricature. You want to take Operation Valentine seriously, against the best of your intuitiveness, but it’s hard not to chuckle when the makers show a rival officer playing Candycrush on their phone...while being on air border patrol duty, or when the background score literally screams ‘jihaad’ in a parodically menacing tone every time an evil Pakistani character appears on screen. It’s not to say one expects diligent nuances from a film based on events whose authenticity remains ambiguous at best. But when an Indian senior rank official (Shataf Figar) refers to his officers as ‘Vaanar Sena’ who successfully put the metaphorical Lanka on fire, it’s hard not to wince at the religious connotations.

There is no subtlety on display here, which is a shame because there are a few fleeting moments when it feels like director Shakti Pratap Singh Hada is genuinely interested in the craftiness of his film. In the second half, some moments of aerial action hold your attention with their finesse and tension-creation ability. Earlier, when the catalyst attack on the Indian army takes place, the narrative impressively merges the sequence with the parallel track of Air Force combat between the two nations as they march ahead, trying to make sense of the events. In those few moments, Operation Valentine promises to be a separate film, not one among the countless of this type that have been churned out in the name of nationalism.

Part of Operation Valentine’s problem is that it just doesn’t have enough meat in the script to make for an engaging two-hour action affair. The makers try their best to make this into a full-fledged feature, but the writing doesn’t have the novelty or invention to grab our attention.

The tropes are mostly worn out: a rebellious yet genius outlier, a traumatic past that needs to be overcome, the stereotypical visual of native Kashmiris as these innocent flower-selling victims. There is the comic jester friend (Paresh Pahuja) who flirts with every woman on the radar. His comic interjection moments are so awkwardly punched in the narrative that it’s almost like the makers are consoling themselves of having enough fodder here to make for a wholesome entertainer, that it’s not just action and patriotism bombarding our senses (no pun intended). There is also a haggard attempt at establishing the personal relationship between our two protagonists Arjun and Ahana, but it leaves no emotional imprints either on the narrative or the audience.