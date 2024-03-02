'Por' movie review: All is not fair in this war of alphas

In a crucial scene, just before intermission, Prabhu meets Yuvaraj to resolve their conflict. Prabhu sits across Yuva and waits for him to wake up. He gets up wanting to fight, but Prabhu tries to extend an olive branch, urging him to ‘forget whatever happened’. He gets enraged like a chilli thrown on hot oil. In parallel, we see Bala (Bala Suresh Babu) and Arjun (Dev Ramnath) in a boxing ring trying to settle an issue after Bala’s girlfriend walked out of an abusive relationship. One of them takes several hits on his body until the time-out after which he gives it back to the other, mirroring the shift in power dynamics, power and frustration that is boiling inside them. The scene cuts to Prabhu-Yuva’s conversation where the latter says, “Nee sattaya kazhattitu sandaiku vaada nu solra varaikum naan push panuven,” seemingly setting the stage for another bloody fight. The creativity shows, but that stops just there.

When the reason behind the conflict is revealed, for a long time, you don’t really buy into it. The protagonists’ roles feel they are only there for the war to brew. In the scene that sets up the final climactic action sequence after a vibrant college fest, both parties are up in arms to do whatever it takes to plot their revenge. It is one long continuous shot and the camera is on psychedelics every minute. And with each blink, the scene pulsates with intensity, blurring reality and hallucination. It’s a cinematic rollercoaster ride, and you would want to stand up and clap for its technical brilliance. Yet amidst the exhilarating ride, there’s a lingering sense of disappointment as the narrative fails to rise to the occasion. How I wish the story matched the grandeur of a presentation!

Movie: Por

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, Sanchana Natarajan, TJ Bhanu, Amrutha Srinivasan, Mervyn Rozario

Review: 2.5/5