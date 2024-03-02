Purushothamana Prasanga movie review: Ajaya Prithvi shines in this tale about Middle-class Dubai dreams

The allure of Dubai, often depicted as a middle-class aspiration, symbolises rapid prosperity and the desire to emulate affluent lifestyles. Many harbour ambitious visions of soaring to Dubai’s glamorous skyline, yearning to break free from financial constraints. Yet, the path to this dream is anything but simple; it is a complex narrative marked by relentless determination and unforeseen obstacles. It is within this context that the film Purushothamana Prasanga episode unfolds, offering a portrayal of the aspirations and struggles inherent in the pursuit of the Dubai dream. But is it worth the struggle?
Set in the vibrant backdrop of Mangaluru’s coastal charm, the film captures the timeless quest for a better life abroad, striking a chord with middle-class individuals. At its center stands Purushothamma, affectionately known as Purusha (Ajaya Prithvi Rashatrakuta), whose aspirations and family duties reflect the hopes of many. Director Devadas Kapikad guides us through the diverse characters within Purusha’s family and neighbourhood circles, unveiling the intricacies of their interconnected lives.
The movie kicks off with Purusha’s vivid imagination of boarding a bus bound for Dubai, clad in Arabian attire, only to be rudely interrupted by his mother, keenly aware of the son’s aspirations. Alongside his Dubai dreams, he grapples with additional responsibilities, looking after his elderly parents, and arranging his sister’s upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, his long-time girlfriend Aathmika (Rishika Naik), employed at a bank, anxiously awaits marriage, pressured by her mother’s declining health and societal norms dictating swift matrimony.
As Purusha tries to juggle his aspirations, family duties and societal pressures, the film delves deep into the complexities of his decision-making journey. Will he successfully navigate the challenges to ensure his sister’s wedding and tie the knot with Aathmika, all while pursuing his Dubai dream? Or will unforeseen circumstances veer him off course? The emotional apex of the movie lays bare the repercussions of choices made in the pursuit of happiness, underscoring the quest to attain one’s ultimate fulfillment.
Visiting Dubai on a short trip may spark excitement, yet for many middle-class dreamers yearning for a lifestyle beyond their grasp, Devadas Kapikad’s film, traces the journey of individuals striving to permanently embrace its opulence. Through Purusha and a handful of characters, the film unveils the lesser-known struggles and lack of empathy for immigrants’ hardships in Dubai, shedding light on the stark realities of life in labour camps. While narratives like these may seem familiar, Ajaya Prithvi’s debut performance as the lead truly shines. His appearance and behaviour authentically capture the essence of a middle-class persona, effectively highlighting aspirations as a reflection of societal disparities. Ajaya’s portrayal serves as a reminder of the hurdles encountered when dreams intersect with the stark realities of socioeconomic status. His thorough understanding of the role is evident, bringing authenticity to his character portrayal.
Rishika Naik, who plays the love interest, has done her best with her limited screen presence. Director, Devadas Kapid, who has written the script and dialogues, and also plays a role as Karunakar, a Dubai returnee. His character sheds light on the problems faced by some Indian migrants. His and other supporting characters, like family, friends, and neighbours, feel somewhat out of place, which may not have been necessary.
However, I suppose the director considered the local context in which he set the plot and the kind of people and lifestyle prevalent in that area. The plot offers humor but it rarely evokes genuine laughter, except for a few instances, and one may ponder their contribution to the story. The film scores some good musical medleys, but the background score by Nakhul Abhayankar is not up to his usual standard. The cinematography seems to align well with the coastal atmosphere theme.
However, the family bond that the protagonist shares and the sacrifices he makes add significant value to the film. The film imparts a very clear message, the idea that one should seek peace, happiness, and success within their homeland rather than looking for it elsewhere. The protagonist’s journey illustrates the willingness to endure hardships, highlighting the role of determination in understanding one’s purpose.
Rating : 3/5