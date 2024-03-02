Purushothamana Prasanga movie review: Ajaya Prithvi shines in this tale about Middle-class Dubai dreams

The allure of Dubai, often depicted as a middle-class aspiration, symbolises rapid prosperity and the desire to emulate affluent lifestyles. Many harbour ambitious visions of soaring to Dubai’s glamorous skyline, yearning to break free from financial constraints. Yet, the path to this dream is anything but simple; it is a complex narrative marked by relentless determination and unforeseen obstacles. It is within this context that the film Purushothamana Prasanga episode unfolds, offering a portrayal of the aspirations and struggles inherent in the pursuit of the Dubai dream. But is it worth the struggle?

Set in the vibrant backdrop of Mangaluru’s coastal charm, the film captures the timeless quest for a better life abroad, striking a chord with middle-class individuals. At its center stands Purushothamma, affectionately known as Purusha (Ajaya Prithvi Rashatrakuta), whose aspirations and family duties reflect the hopes of many. Director Devadas Kapikad guides us through the diverse characters within Purusha’s family and neighbourhood circles, unveiling the intricacies of their interconnected lives.

The movie kicks off with Purusha’s vivid imagination of boarding a bus bound for Dubai, clad in Arabian attire, only to be rudely interrupted by his mother, keenly aware of the son’s aspirations. Alongside his Dubai dreams, he grapples with additional responsibilities, looking after his elderly parents, and arranging his sister’s upcoming wedding. Meanwhile, his long-time girlfriend Aathmika (Rishika Naik), employed at a bank, anxiously awaits marriage, pressured by her mother’s declining health and societal norms dictating swift matrimony.

As Purusha tries to juggle his aspirations, family duties and societal pressures, the film delves deep into the complexities of his decision-making journey. Will he successfully navigate the challenges to ensure his sister’s wedding and tie the knot with Aathmika, all while pursuing his Dubai dream? Or will unforeseen circumstances veer him off course? The emotional apex of the movie lays bare the repercussions of choices made in the pursuit of happiness, underscoring the quest to attain one’s ultimate fulfillment.