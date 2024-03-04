'Jugalbandi' movie review: An intricate story about the pursuit of money

In the bustling journey of life, where every step matters, survival relies on money. Jugalbandi, a suspenseful crime drama, intricately weaves three distinct plots, exploring the delicate interplay of destiny. The film revolves around a crystal, a representation of boundless prosperity, and about who seizes the reward and what fate holds for them. With such an intricate structure and heavy themes underlying the film, director Divakar Dimdima takes us on a journey through several interconnected stories.

One thread of the story follows a childless woman, longing for motherhood despite societal pressures. Another narrative arc delves into the aspirations of a dreamer aiming to transcend middle-class constraints by pursuing a career in the film industry. These stories are also contrasted with the point-of-view of a wealthy individual, underscoring the diverse experiences in our society. In a pivotal scene, a couple navigates the complexities of an intimate relationship, adding depth to the story. Meanwhile, we are also introduced to a speech-and-hearing-impaired individual, who attempts to steal the crystal and a visually-impaired person trapped in the bungalow at the same time.