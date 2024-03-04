'Jugalbandi' movie review: An intricate story about the pursuit of money

In the bustling journey of life, where every step matters, survival relies on money. Jugalbandi, a suspenseful crime drama, intricately weaves three distinct plots, exploring the delicate interplay of destiny. The film revolves around a crystal, a representation of boundless prosperity, and about who seizes the reward and what fate holds for them. With such an intricate structure and heavy themes underlying the film, director Divakar Dimdima takes us on a journey through several interconnected stories.
One thread of the story follows a childless woman, longing for motherhood despite societal pressures. Another narrative arc delves into the aspirations of a dreamer aiming to transcend middle-class constraints by pursuing a career in the film industry. These stories are also contrasted with the point-of-view of a wealthy individual, underscoring the diverse experiences in our society. In a pivotal scene, a couple navigates the complexities of an intimate relationship, adding depth to the story. Meanwhile, we are also introduced to a speech-and-hearing-impaired individual, who attempts to steal the crystal and a visually-impaired person trapped in the bungalow at the same time.
Director Divakar Dimdima leverages the uniqueness of the premise well enough to make the film stand apart from generic crime dramas. Through meticulous attention to detail, audiences are assured of an engaging exploration of the characters and the themes. The performances of the actors and the striking makeup are a definite plus. The aspiration to become a film hero drives Yash Shetty’s character, while Manasi Sudhir, with a compelling performance, shines as a woman yearning for motherhood. Santosh Ashray portrays a speech-impaired person convincingly while Archana Kotagi effectively portrays the challenges of middle-class upbringing. Archana and Ashwin Rao Pallaki, convey the complexity of their characters, and the intricacies of a romantic relationship with authenticity and depth. The performances of these actors truly bring the director’s vision to life.
Jugalbandi remains faithful to its title by skillfully blending suspense with the diverse journeys of its characters. Ultimately, the film underscores how the various religions and their literature have not addressed the pursuit of money, despite it being an essential part of our lives. With its engrossing narrative and adept execution, Jugalbandi lingers in the mind well after the titles roll, offering a compelling choice for cinema aficionados in search of meaningful storytelling.
Jugalbandi
Director: Divakar Dimdima
Cast: Manasi Sudhir, Yash Shetty, Santhosh Ashray, Archana Kottige, Ashwin Rao Pallaki
Rating: 2.5/5