'Thankamani' movie review: Exhaustive, exploitative take on a real tragedy

KOCHI : Thankamani, Ratheesh Reghunandan’s sophomore film draws many parallels with his first, Udal (2022). Both could be interpreted as home invasion thrillers. In his latest, which is inspired by the infamous 1986 Thankamani incident, the home is the village and the invaders, the cops.The similarities don’t end there. The protagonists in both these flicks thirst for vengeance. Thankamani’s Abel Joshua Mathew (played by Dileep), like Udal’s Kuttychan (Indrans), seeks to take revenge for the atrocities inflicted on their dear ones. Unlike his impressive debut, Ratheesh falters with how he treats Thankamani. In his hands, it is just another star-led revenge tale.In its yearning to document the gruesomeness of the 1986 incident, the film turns quite exploitative.

In the film, years after the tragic incident, Abel is on a mission to kill the perpetrators of the crime -- a local businessman, a politician, and a couple of high-ranked policemen. Remember the actor’s 2006-released film, Chess? Though 18 years have passed since, the makers of Thankamani follow a similar revenge-drama template, which doesn’t suit today’s evolved sensibilities.While Dileep had Ashish Vidyarthi as a formidable opponent in the 2006 film, the investigator’s role in Thankamani is played by Pranitha Subhash -- one of the many miscasts in the film. Her character, Arpita, is sketched as the typical no-nonsense cop who isn’t bothered about her superiors. However, there’s nothing brainy about her as the character’s scope is largely limited to singing paeans on Abel and his daredevilry. The flashback portions are narrated to her in fragments by a clutch of people. Though the camera focuses on her on each of these occasions, likely in the hope of registering a feeling of shock or distress, the actor fails to make anything of it. Sometimes, she is even unintentionally funny.