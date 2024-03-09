'Bhimaa' movie review: A middling attempt to amp up the hero worship-meets-mythology narrative

The hero-worshipping gaze is a unique beast in Indian cinema. For years, our mainstream industries have thrived on it, but a sudden turn of events in last few years has raised the stakes, and it seems like most movie moguls have run out of ideas on how to keep feeding the machine. A simple superhuman does not suffice anymore; Hero must now reach the level of godliness. So dire is the situation that some filmmakers have blatantly begun to make films about religious figures themselves (but that’s a separate genre, and a separate discussion about where our films are going).

For the less daring filmmakers who still want to indulge in hero worship without invoking religion, these are challenging times. One hero is not enough; we need an alter ego sometimes, a doppelganger at others. The hunger for larger-than-life heroism is growing, and insatiable so. These insecurities about catering to a renewed mainstream audience are evident in the latest Gopichand starrer Bhimaa, and the film almost lives up to the task.

Bhimaa unfolds in a small town named Mahendragiri that is riddled with smuggling crimes courtesy of an ageing yet menacing overlord Bhawani (Mukesh Tiwari), and his ruthless associate Rudra (Cheluvaraj). Things take a turn, and lawlessness sees a gradual decline after a daredevil cop named Bhimaa (Gopichand) arrives in the town. However, when Bhimaa’s valour and sincerity put his own life at stake, times call for someone unexpected to come to his rescue and to reinstate a sense of justice in Mahendragiri.

For the first half hour or so, Bhimaa follows every trick in the playbook of a standard mindless action-comedy. You can predict every moment and every scene with a mood switch from a mile away. It’s part of the appeal, probably—something so familiar you can watch with half your attention and still be amused.

There is also a distasteful romance subplot, with the hero attempting to woo the heroine (Malvika Sharma) on the pretext of fake acid attack threats from someone, not to mention the blatant objectification in almost every scene she is part of. It’s almost like no mass movie is complete without its share of misogyny, Bhimaa makers seem to tell us. Gopichand has great comedic timing and an easy-going screen presence that make many moments work, but it’s not enough to undo the cringe quotient of these portions.

More crucially, for a film that rides so heavily on these high-testosterone action sequences, director A Harsha largely misses the mark, failing to bring any sense of novel energy to its action sequences. It’s all been-there-done that kind of experience for the viewer; everything is as generic as it gets.