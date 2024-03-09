'Gaami' movie review: An adventure drama that peaks as much as it plateaus

While a popular adage always suggests that the journey is more important than the destination, Gaami begs to differ. While watching the film, it continuously reminds you that the destination matters more. A young girl is on the run from a lifetime of sexual slavery. A teen boy is forcing a jailbreak, Shawshank Redemption-style. A young man is ready to risk life and death for a cluster of luminescent, medicinal mushrooms. In the final stretches of the story, the protagonist realises that the key towards moving ahead does actually involve gazing backwards.

The journey is as external as it is internal. The journey, maybe, does matter more than the destination. But the realisation is too little, too late. The makers of Gaami would have probably wanted you to believe that making peace with one’s past is the key to acquiring peace in the future, but for the most part the film succeeds at portraying its overarching external journey while falling short of bringing its characters’ internal journeys to fruition. To borrow a traveller’s analogy, Gaami goes three steps ahead, while taking two steps backwards. The result is a film that fits the parameters of decent and competent, but falls short of greatness.

For the most part, Gaami plays out like a hyperlink film, living up to its ‘cinema-for-the-sake-of-cinema’ creds from the word go. We are introduced to three different worlds through the eyes of Uma (Harika Pedada), CT-333 (Mohammad Samad) and Shankar (Vishwak Sen). Shankar is a cancelled aghora, thrown out of his ashram for bringing bad luck to its residents with his illness. He cannot touch anyone without getting paralysed. He goes to Prayagraj, where an accomplice of his former caretaker, informs him that the cure to his illness lies in mushrooms that only bloom once in 36 years.

Uma is the daughter of Durga, a devadasi (MG Abhinaya). Estranged from her mother for all her life, she finally gets to meet her mother after the latter has been relieved of her position at the temple. Their hard-earned reunion is shortlived, as the villagers expect Uma to take Durga’s place for the sake of placating people’s superstitions in the name of larger good. CT-333 is a lab rat straight out of a science fiction novel. Living in a spurious facility on the India-China border, his day-to-day life involves electrocution.