'Karataka Damanaka' movie review: Shivarajkumar-Prabhudeva take on water scarcity in this commercial entertainer

Yogaraj Bhat, celebrated for his romantic films, occasionally ventures into commercial entertainers infused with social themes. In his latest outing, Karataka Damanaka, he revisits the essence of old-school masala films, this time examining the pressing issue of water scarcity.
Taking inspiration from the Panchatantra, the director explores the duality of foxes, symbolising the eternal struggle between good and evil. The title itself, Karataka Damanaka, reflects this dichotomy, drawing on the timeless themes of friendship and betrayal depicted in the Mitra Beda tale.
Virupaksha (Shivarajkumar) and Balraj (Prabhudeva), are seasoned con artists who delve into the world of deception and redemption. The two, with their cunning prowess, navigate a web of deceit with practised ease, their faces mirroring the slyness of foxes. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when their decades-long spree of swindling comes to an abrupt halt as they find themselves behind bars. Amidst the chaos of incarceration, they encounter Jailer (Rockline Venkatesh), a no-nonsense cop determined to unravel their tangled web of schemes. Just when the con artists thought they had reached a dead end, fate takes an unexpected twist as the Jailer offers them a shot at freedom—with a risky mission in the obscure town of Nandikoluru.
Thrown into a world of drought-ridden landscapes and dwindling hope, Virupaksha and Balraj, now disguised as Nagaraju Shiva Puttaswamy and Basavaraju, must navigate a treacherous path fraught with challenges and deceit. As they step into the parched village, they’re greeted not by the vibrancy of life, but by the desperate cries of a community on the brink of collapse.
With the weight of their past sins heavy on their shoulders, the duo must tread carefully, balancing on the fine line between redemption and relapse. But amidst the dust and despair of Nandikoluru, they find unexpected allies and an untapped reservoir of strength within themselves.
They manage to win the trust of Ramanna (Tanikella Bharani), a key figure in the town’s intricate network. As they delve deeper into the heart of the village, they not only confront the harsh realities of drought but also the deeper wounds of the human spirit. Can Virupaksha and Balraj rise above their past transgressions to bring hope to a forsaken community? The answers lie within the dusty streets and forgotten dreams of Nandikoluru.
Yogaraj Bhat sheds light on the interconnectedness of all living beings. As water scarcity takes center stage, the film evolves into a poignant reflection on contemporary issues, offering a blend of social commentary, traditional storytelling, and masala entertainment, but somewhere it gets lost in the journey.
Karataka Damanaka’s narrative, peppered with fun episodes and lively dance sequences, is further enriched by the debut pairing of Shivarajkumar and Prabhu deva. Shivanna’s unwavering energy, coupled with Prabhudeva’s quick wit, inject vitality into the script, complementing the duo’s impressive dance moves. Priya Anand and Nishvika Naidu add to the allure, ensuring the show stays engaging despite occasional hiccups.
The ensemble cast, including Telugu actor Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Shankar as the antagonist, along with Nayana, Govinde Gowda, and Rangayana Raghu add essential strength to the narrative.
Harikrishna’s music brings in the commercial touch through various songs, and background scores, while Santhosh Rai Pathaje’s cinematography captures the stark reality of drought-ridden villages, portraying the dry, desolate landscape with authenticity.
Amidst the entertainment, the film subtly touches upon important themes like water conservation, rural migration, and agricultural challenges. It’s in these moments that the film finds its true resonance.
So, is Karataka Damanaka worth a watch? With Shivanna and Prabhu Deva leading the charge, this just might surprise you with its blend of entertainment and relevant message.
Karataka Damanaka
Cast: Shivarajkumar, Prabhudeva, Ravi Shankar, Priya Anand, Nishvika, and Rockline Venkatesh
Direction: Yogaraj Bhat
Rating: 3/5