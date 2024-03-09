'Karataka Damanaka' movie review: Shivarajkumar-Prabhudeva take on water scarcity in this commercial entertainer

Yogaraj Bhat, celebrated for his romantic films, occasionally ventures into commercial entertainers infused with social themes. In his latest outing, Karataka Damanaka, he revisits the essence of old-school masala films, this time examining the pressing issue of water scarcity.

Taking inspiration from the Panchatantra, the director explores the duality of foxes, symbolising the eternal struggle between good and evil. The title itself, Karataka Damanaka, reflects this dichotomy, drawing on the timeless themes of friendship and betrayal depicted in the Mitra Beda tale.

Virupaksha (Shivarajkumar) and Balraj (Prabhudeva), are seasoned con artists who delve into the world of deception and redemption. The two, with their cunning prowess, navigate a web of deceit with practised ease, their faces mirroring the slyness of foxes. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when their decades-long spree of swindling comes to an abrupt halt as they find themselves behind bars. Amidst the chaos of incarceration, they encounter Jailer (Rockline Venkatesh), a no-nonsense cop determined to unravel their tangled web of schemes. Just when the con artists thought they had reached a dead end, fate takes an unexpected twist as the Jailer offers them a shot at freedom—with a risky mission in the obscure town of Nandikoluru.

Thrown into a world of drought-ridden landscapes and dwindling hope, Virupaksha and Balraj, now disguised as Nagaraju Shiva Puttaswamy and Basavaraju, must navigate a treacherous path fraught with challenges and deceit. As they step into the parched village, they’re greeted not by the vibrancy of life, but by the desperate cries of a community on the brink of collapse.

With the weight of their past sins heavy on their shoulders, the duo must tread carefully, balancing on the fine line between redemption and relapse. But amidst the dust and despair of Nandikoluru, they find unexpected allies and an untapped reservoir of strength within themselves.