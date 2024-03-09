Murder will out: Netflix’s 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'

Truth is at the centre of Netflix’s new documentary series, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. It constantly shifts and reveals itself in different ways. New people come up with their version of the story, with some pieces of the puzzle appearing to fit together only to fall apart as the series progresses. By the end of it, the truth remains unknown.

Parts of the series are based on Indrani Mukherjea’s book, Unbroken, which was essentially her attempt to claim her innocence. It was her truth. But interestingly, truth, which is often the weapon of the innocent, is something Mukerjea sees as liability of her past life; she doesn’t want anyone dawdling over it. This is evident in her long effort to not disclose her relationship with Sheena Bora, her daughter, who was introduced as a younger sister to everyone in her new family. The others haven’t been completely debunked as the case is still in the courts. The series, however, goes on its own individual journey to present some happenings of the case through interviews and recreations.

The nature of the case itself is disturbing. Going into the details of a ghastly murder of a young woman, allegedly by her own mother, is a way to quench morbid curiosity. The closer one gets, the curiouser it gets. Along with some family members of Indrani, the documentary also features her as she looks back on her own life. She was released on bail in 2022, and in a rather squeamish scene, which is put together as the final shot, she is asked if she murdered her daughter. Acting as if she already knew the question, Indrani replies in the negative. There are multiple times the series sends a chill down your spine. Lingering on the mystery that lies in the eyes of Indrani from such close angles only makes the viewing experience more terrifying.

The series doesn’t possess the kind of rigorous investigative quality documentaries with similar subject matters usually do. The storytelling doesn’t invite you into its world, but aims to appear sinister with bleak visuals and an eerie background score. After over 10 years since Sheena’s death, minds have already been made up about the facts of the case. Netflix may claim to have made the docu-series to raise questions about the truth of the matter, but the bigger question remains: why give a platform to someone under investigation for cold-blooded murder at all?