Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pillaigale review: A non-preachy exploration of modern relationships

CHENNAI : Cinema audiences can be broadly divided into two groups: those seeking entertainment alone and those drawn to the artistic merits of a film as well. The former forms the majority. For filmmakers who dare to challenge this dynamic with grounded stories featuring unknown actors, the box office odds can be daunting. However, a filmmaker who manages to entertain, while also crafting a relatable film with a subtle yet impactful message, makes a compelling case for supporting such artistic endeavours.

This week Prasath Ramar presents us with one such film, his sophomore effort, Nalla Perai Vaanga Vendum Pilaigale (NPVVP). After making his debut with Siddharth’s Enakkul Oruvan, Prasath is back after 9 years to give us a film about today’s youth.

NPVVP unfolds over a single day and revolves around the lead characters Ravi (Senthur Pandian) and Arasi (Preethy Karan). It takes more than 20 minutes for us to get into the groove of the film’s setting and characters, but our patience is rewarded eventually.

Despite its ‘A’ censor certificate, NPVVP steers clear of unwarranted explicitness. With a man’s sexual aspirations as the central subject, NPVVP tries its hand at adult comedy but it is done in a tasteful manner. It captures the essence of everyday conversations, like the scene where the protagonist asks his friend to buy him male contraceptives, leading to a discussion about sizes — a situation many might find relatable.