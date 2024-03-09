'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' movie review: Endearing satire where intent meets execution

KOCHI : Oru Sarkar Ulpannam was in the news lately when the censor board directed the makers to remove ‘Bharatha’ from its original title, Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulappnam. After watching the film, one can only wish that the makers had fought further with the revising committee for retaining it. The original title was as apt as it can be, which perfectly reflects the content of this unassuming social satire centered on family planning.

The film begins with establishing the everyday characters in and around a village in Kasaragod. A lush green village, which is supposedly known for a temple frequented by childless couples in the hope of getting conceived. The reason for the temple’s popularity acts as a precursor to what follows surrounding the Indian government’s programmes to encourage male sterilisation in the country—widely known as family planning.

A newly joined ASHA worker, Divya (Gouri G Kishan), is forcefully assigned by the health inspector to find one suitable volunteer among the men with more than three kids from her village to consent to the no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) procedure. She reluctantly wanders all around the village in pursuit of convincing the men who fit the criteria with no luck whatsoever.

In parallel, we’re also introduced to Pradeepan (Subish Sudhi), a paint worker, and his family. He is a loving husband to Shyama (Shelly), an identifiable housewife, and a father to four sons.