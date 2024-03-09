'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' movie review: Endearing satire where intent meets execution

KOCHI : Oru Sarkar Ulpannam was in the news lately when the censor board directed the makers to remove ‘Bharatha’ from its original title, Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulappnam. After watching the film, one can only wish that the makers had fought further with the revising committee for retaining it. The original title was as apt as it can be, which perfectly reflects the content of this unassuming social satire centered on family planning.
The film begins with establishing the everyday characters in and around a village in Kasaragod. A lush green village, which is supposedly known for a temple frequented by childless couples in the hope of getting conceived. The reason for the temple’s popularity acts as a precursor to what follows surrounding the Indian government’s programmes to encourage male sterilisation in the country—widely known as family planning.
A newly joined ASHA worker, Divya (Gouri G Kishan), is forcefully assigned by the health inspector to find one suitable volunteer among the men with more than three kids from her village to consent to the no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) procedure. She reluctantly wanders all around the village in pursuit of convincing the men who fit the criteria with no luck whatsoever.
In parallel, we’re also introduced to Pradeepan (Subish Sudhi), a paint worker, and his family. He is a loving husband to Shyama (Shelly), an identifiable housewife, and a father to four sons.
His elder son often gets humiliated over his father’s virility. Meanwhile, one of his colleagues whom he considers as a brother, Subash (Vineeth Vasudevan), has feelings for Divya. Even though Pradeepan initially ignores Divya’s persistence, he agrees to undergo the procedure owing to his wife’s suggestions and Subash’s resolve to impress Divya.
Pradeepan unwittingly signs the consent form without reading it along with other men and undergoes the procedure. He is then hailed as a role model by the health officials and the political outfit ruling the panchayat, but the temple priest curses his decision.
While he starts enjoying his new lease of virility, something unexpected happens in a twist of fate. A kind of anomaly that puts the whole family in a fix and at the receiving end of people’s stigmas.
How the family fights an indifferent system and an unsupportive society through legal means, which puts a new light on the much publicised sterilization programme in India forms the crux.
T V Renjith makes a modest-yet-noticeable directorial debut out of the simplistic screenplay written by Nizam Rawther, who passed away three days ago. Rawther’s stint as a health inspector seems to have helped the film a great deal in terms of lending authenticity around representing the ever-neglected or underpaid ASHA workers and other healthcare professionals. While Rawther’s characters and their conflicts feel organic enough to connect with us, the stakes undeniably lack the much-needed heft of a film where the underdog takes on the system.
Subish Sudhi is a revelation as he impresses in portraying the various emotions of his character, who has to go through undue humiliation. Shelly as Shyama was a perfect foil to Pradeepan’s vulnerability with her unswerving-yet-emotional portrayal. Gouri G Kishan and Vineeth Vasudevan also perform their parts convincingly even if their presence is mostly incidental to the overall scheme of things.
Amidst its low stakes and shortcomings, there’s a certain earnestness in Oru Sarkar Ulpannam’s schematic storytelling, which majorly owes to Rawther’s writing and the conviction of its actors. A mostly endearing satire where its intent meets the execution, unlike many other socially conscious dramas.
Film: Oru Sarkar Ulpannam
Cast: Subish Sudhi, Shelly, Gouri G Kishan, Vineeth Vasudevan
Director: T V Renjith
Rating: 3/5