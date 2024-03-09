'Ranganayaka' movie review: A chaotic journey through Kannada cinema’s past and present

Kannada cinema fans have cherished the timeless gems, Mata and Eddelu Manjunatha, for years. Spearheaded by actor Jaggesh and director Guruprasad, these acclaimed classics had set the bar high, kindling anticipation for their latest collaboration, Ranganayaka, after a 15-year hiatus. Expectations soared, hoping for a continuation of the enchantment witnessed in their earlier works.

Prior to the film’s release, Guruprasad often proclaimed himself as a frustrated viewer. This approach seemed to have raised expectations and left some viewers wanting more from Ranganayaka. Guruprasad steps into the limelight, portraying himself as a director under the scrutiny of a TV show chasing high ratings. In parallel, another narrative unfolds, where Jaggesh takes the center stage as a prince-in-training, alongside his beloved (Rachitha Mahalakshmi).