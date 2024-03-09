'Shaitaan' movie review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s father vs fiend flick does everything for shock value

KOCHI : If not done already, there is soon going to be a Letterboxd list titled ‘Action/ thriller where Ajay Devgn goes to any length for his daughter’. The latest addition to it (after Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Shivaay, and Bholaa) would be Shaitaan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this is a supernatural horror-thriller which feels as stuffed as the description of its genre. The name of the game is excess. Shaitaan is intense without intent. It is also impatient. It jumps from one terrifying scene to another because it seems unsatisfied with the “terror” registering with the audience.

This is a loud film which goes bonkers because it just can. It sees an eight-year-old and thinks what if we break his head so that he spends most of the film’s runtime recuperating, only to be thrown off the terrace later. Jack Kerouac might say, ‘The only people for me are the mad ones,’ But not for me. Especially, if they are this mad.

In the movies, whenever a family is seen giggling on the sofa or pushing each other into the pool, you know things aren’t going to go too well for them. Meet the Rishis: Daddy Kabir (Devgn), Mommy Neha (Jyotika), daughter Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala) and son Dhruv (Anngad Raaj).

Kabir is a controlling, helicopter parent (he flexes with the knowledge of his children’s mobile passwords) portrayed as an adorable, caring Dad. His daughter is a wide-eyed teen with picky food preferences (no paratha or chai please), son is the stock cuteball who calls one of the parents by their first name and wife is just, there.