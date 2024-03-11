'Blink' Kannada film review: A riveting sci-fi thriller about time and fate

As the lines between reality and illusion blur, Apoorva embarks on a quest for truth, unraveling the tangled web of his own identity. With every twist and turn, Blink challenges the very fabric of time itself, inviting audiences to ponder the nature of fate and free will. Through its relentless pace and mind-bending plot twists, the film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Srinidhi Bengaluru's journey as a filmmaker is a testament to his passion for breaking the rules and pushing the boundaries of cinema. The director's vision of challenging conventional norms and exploring new horizons in filmmaking, is evident in his debut, Blink. By drawing inspiration from diverse sources, and contemporary theater, Srinidhi demonstrates his versatility as a director.

On the other hand, actor Deekshith Shetty commands a significant portion of his screen time amidst the ensemble cast. He has delved deeper into the character's complexity. Perhaps his love for theatre helped him bring in the versatility. Whether he's confronting the mysteries of time travel or attempting to decipher his own existence, the actor brings a raw authenticity to his role that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.

In addition to Deekshith Shetty, Blink boasts an interesting cast, which includes Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Chaithra J Achar, whose contributions to the narrative are crucial. While their performances add depth and dimension to the story, audiences are left yearning for more of their screen presence.

What sets Blink apart from other sci-fi thrillers is its seamless integration of different technical aspects, like the traditional folk music by Prasanna Kumar MS, the vibrant visuals by Avinasha Shastri, and the editing by Sanjeev Jagirdar. As Apoorva navigates through a myriad of emotions, each accompanied by its own distinct melody, the soundtrack serves as a reminder of the universal themes that bind us all – love, loss, and redemption.

Blink transcends its genre as more than just a sci-fi thriller; it is a film that challenges perceptions and leaves audiences eagerly anticipating what's next. With its bold narrative choices, the film heralds the arrival of a passionate filmmaker in Srinidhi Bengaluru.

Blink

Director: Srinidhi Bengaluru

Cast: Deekshith Shetty, Mandara Battalahalli, Chaithra Achar, Gopalkirhsna Deshpande, and Suresh Angalli

Rating : 3.5/5