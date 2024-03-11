'Blink' Kannada film review: A riveting sci-fi thriller about time and fate

In the blink of an eye, the world can change, destiny can be rewritten, and lives can be forever altered. This notion forms the pulsating heartbeat of Blink, where the very act of blinking becomes a metaphor for the unpredictable twists of fate. Director Srinidhi Bengaluru, who comes from a theatre background, is inspired by the Greek play Oedipus Rex, translated into Kannada by P Lankesh as Dore Oedipus, along with a couple of time travel stories. Blink is a riveting sci-fi thriller that seamlessly intertwines the complexities of time travel, taking audiences on a journey through the corridors of time, between 1996, 2001, 2021, 2035, and so on, where every blink holds the potential to alter destiny.
Set against the backdrop of modern-day Bengaluru, Blink introduces us to Apoorva (Deekshith Shetty), a 24-year-old theatre artist, who works backstage and grapples with the weight of his own secrets and aspirations. Concealing his academic failures from his mother back in the village, Apoorva navigates the complexities of his dual life, finding solace and support in his love interest, Swapna (Mandara Battalahalli). However, Apoorva's life takes a startling turn when he discovers an extraordinary ability hidden within him – the power to control blinking.
As Apoorva delves deeper into the mystery surrounding his newfound skill, he is confronted by a mysterious old man who unveils shocking revelations about his father's fate. However, before Apoorva can fully grasp the implications of this revelation, the old man disappears, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions. Soon, Apoorva finds himself pursued not only by his own doppelganger but also by the enigmatic old man, each harbouring their own agenda.
As the lines between reality and illusion blur, Apoorva embarks on a quest for truth, unraveling the tangled web of his own identity. With every twist and turn, Blink challenges the very fabric of time itself, inviting audiences to ponder the nature of fate and free will. Through its relentless pace and mind-bending plot twists, the film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.
Srinidhi Bengaluru's journey as a filmmaker is a testament to his passion for breaking the rules and pushing the boundaries of cinema. The director's vision of challenging conventional norms and exploring new horizons in filmmaking, is evident in his debut, Blink. By drawing inspiration from diverse sources, and contemporary theater, Srinidhi demonstrates his versatility as a director.
On the other hand, actor Deekshith Shetty commands a significant portion of his screen time amidst the ensemble cast. He has delved deeper into the character's complexity. Perhaps his love for theatre helped him bring in the versatility. Whether he's confronting the mysteries of time travel or attempting to decipher his own existence, the actor brings a raw authenticity to his role that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.
In addition to Deekshith Shetty, Blink boasts an interesting cast, which includes Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Chaithra J Achar, whose contributions to the narrative are crucial. While their performances add depth and dimension to the story, audiences are left yearning for more of their screen presence.
What sets Blink apart from other sci-fi thrillers is its seamless integration of different technical aspects, like the traditional folk music by Prasanna Kumar MS, the vibrant visuals by Avinasha Shastri, and the editing by Sanjeev Jagirdar. As Apoorva navigates through a myriad of emotions, each accompanied by its own distinct melody, the soundtrack serves as a reminder of the universal themes that bind us all – love, loss, and redemption.
Blink transcends its genre as more than just a sci-fi thriller; it is a film that challenges perceptions and leaves audiences eagerly anticipating what's next. With its bold narrative choices, the film heralds the arrival of a passionate filmmaker in Srinidhi Bengaluru.
Blink
Director: Srinidhi Bengaluru
Cast: Deekshith Shetty, Mandara Battalahalli, Chaithra Achar, Gopalkirhsna Deshpande, and Suresh Angalli
Rating : 3.5/5