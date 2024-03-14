'Chow Chow Bath' offers a new flavour to romantic tales

Meanwhile, at Majestic Railway Station, Shashank (Sagar Gowda), a reserved and introspective individual, crosses paths with the love of his life unexpectedly. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the crowded station, he locks eyes with a mysterious woman, their connection instantaneous yet beautiful. Determined to uncover her identity, Shashank takes on a quest that leads him to unexpected revelations about himself and the nature of love.

Elsewhere, Sathya (Sankalp Sharma) living amidst the green land of the Malnad region, a mischievous and carefree spirit, finds himself drawn to a girl named Sandhya (Sushmitha Bhat), whom he meets at a medical camp. Despite his initial reluctance to take anything seriously, Sathya’s encounter with this young girl awakens a newfound sense of purpose within him, prompting him to reevaluate his priorities and pursue love with unabashed fervour.

As the three lives intertwine and converge, forming a hyperlink, Chow Chow Bath explores the myriad facets of love, from its exhilarating highs to its devastating lows. In one corner, we have the girl’s father, who staunchly opposes the idea of love marriages, while in stark contrast, a mother passionately supports her son’s quest for love, determined to see him happy. Then there’s a young woman grappling with the challenges of matching horoscopes and the despair of facing an uncertain future without marriage. Meanwhile, another character struggles to let go of a past love, while yet another person is solely focused on practicality, seeking stability above all else.

As their stories unfold, viewers are invited to reflect on their own experiences of love and the lessons it teaches about acceptance, and the beauty of life’s twists and turns. Amidst the myriad emotions portrayed in Chow Chow Bath, there’s something for everyone to connect with.

However, Kumar doesn’t merely scratch the surface of these relationships; he looks into the complexities of human emotions, portraying the joys, heartaches, and uncertainties that accompany love. His vision, accompanied by relatively fresh actors, brings a raw authenticity to the storytelling. At one point, I did wonder whether the film could have been elevated with popular actors or stars who are known for romantic dramas. Probably, they would have enhanced the flavour. But these fresh actors bring in a fresh aroma. Among these actors, a familiar face is Aruna Balaraj, whose portrayal stands out, bringing soulful depth. Sagar Gowda’s portrayal of navigating through love’s maze is equally captivating, while Sushmitha Bhat skillfully brings emotional balance to life. Even Geetha Bangera as Sneha, who is finding it difficult to find a groom, adds to the richness of this romantic drama.

Sachin’s (Dhanush) unexpected reason for visiting Saanvi’s house under the pretext of finding a groom for her sister is interesting. All the complexities of love, accompanied by soulful music by Hemanth Jois and cinematography by Rudramuni Belegere, bring out the essence of each character’s journey.

Above all, it’s the portrayal of love’s complexity, with its bitter-sweet essence, that lingers, much like the flavours of a well-prepared dish. It’s worth noting that the hyperlink romantic tale, Chow Chow Bath, stands out for its lack of commercial elements, which are typically found in mainstream films. This groundedness adds a distinct flavour to the film, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Chow Chow Bath

Director: Kenja Chethan Kumar

Cast: Aruna Balaraj Sushmitha Bhat, Sagar Gowda, Dhanush S Baikampady Sankalp Sharma, and Getha Bangera

Rating: 3.5/5