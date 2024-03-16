'Amigo Garage' movie review: Mahendran is good in an otherwise mediocre gangster drama

CHENNAi : When we meet Rudhra (Mahendran) for the first time in Amigo Garage, he is a high-school student preparing for his exams. He sports an adult beard and has biceps that would rival that of a gym trainer. He barely looks the part and is unconvincing, but let’s just brush it under the carpet for a moment. Soon, in a blink-and-you-miss-it scene, Rudhra and his friends are celebrating graduation. Later, he instantly becomes the ‘good guy’ and is employed at a factory after listening to one piece of advice from his parents. Between these three crucial shifts, Rudhra strangely looks the same. The only change we see is one of attire — from uniform to T shirt in college and then formal wear. These flaws are just the tip of the iceberg.

Directed by Prasanth Nagarajan, Amigo Garage has Mahendran playing a man who becomes a gangster at the snap of a finger when he decides to kill a dreaded don. It is safe to say that Amigo Garage, it seems has taken some inspiration from A History of Violence in charting Rudhra’s rise as a gangster. The garage where it all starts has Anand (GM Sundar) and his henchmen being involved in petty crimes. They take Rudhra under their wing and provide him the care and comfort he needs. Except for Mahendran, none of the leads are lively enough. The jokes don’t land either. Despite Mahendran’s earnest performance, Rudhra’s story never gets compelling enough. To make up for the jumpy screenplay, we get several long voiceovers from Rudhra before any major development happens.