'Anchakkallakokkan' movie review: Equally ambitious and uninspiring look at malevolence

Two revenge-thirsty brothers enter a local toddy shop, which also strikingly has families seated inside. One of them turns up the volume of the radio hanging on the wall as a folk song starts playing. As the song progresses, men and women who are inebriated start dancing to the tune along with the brothers.

Amidst the celebration, a brawl starts, and it is mayhem all over. While one brother is more into street fighting, the other is more focussed with swaying along with the song that is being played in the background as he keeps on taking down one after the other.

This particular stretch, filled with extreme chaos and so much swag, has an unhinged hook to it. It leans more towards style than substance, yet, it works on its own. Anchakallakokkan, with its writing that leaves a lot to be desired, does have a few such well-choreographed and wacky passages but only sporadically.

The film is set in the late 1980s in a Kerala-Karnataka border village. Sometime soon after the infamous police atrocity in Thankamani village, which is mentioned a couple of times in the first hour to establish the time period and political landscape, the film opens with a late-night drinking session headed by a landlord, Chaapra (Sreejith Ravi).

It soon ends up with him getting stabbed inside a forest while in pursuit of hunting a wild boar. The following day, Vasudevan (Lukman Avaran) arrives at this village to join as a constable, immediately after his training period, in a visibly dilapidated police station. He’s unmistakably a weak-kneed man with a stammer, who’s averse towards bloodshed.

The station’s main man is the head constable Nadavaramban Peter (Chemban Vinod Jose), a seemingly charming cop. Also, we see Chaapra’s reckless and inseparable sons who are on an insane pursuit to avenge their father’s murder without any regard for the law of the land. The film then follows the unraveling of the mystery behind the murder.