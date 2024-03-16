'Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu' movie review: Sweet stir of love and companionship

Imagine you’re casually scrolling social media and coming across a random video of an elderly couple sharing some lighter moments, like holding hands while walking or leaning on the partner’s shoulder. Before you know it, there will be a smile plastered on your face or you might even feel your eyes turning moist. This is the exact feeling that Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu offers throughout its 100-odd-minute runtime.

Gouri Teacher (Leela Samson) is an unhappy resident of an old age home as her son is unwilling to take her in. Apart from his occasional visits, Teacher, as she is fondly called, has nothing much to look forward in life. Until Shivan (Jayarajan Kozhikode), the retirement home’s caretaker, invites her to his home... and, by extension, his life.

Abijith Asokan, who has written, directed and produced the film, picks themes like isolation and companionship to weave a beautiful tale of two elderly people deciding to spend the final lap of life. Shivan and Gouri belong to two strata of the society. While one is an educated teacher from a seemingly affluent background, the other is an unrefined farmer. But these differences are insignificant in the now-overwhelming yearning for company.

Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu shares progressive values, but the progressiveness is not in the face. Both Shivan and Gouri are product of their times; so, it’s natural when Shivan proposes to Gouri saying, “I’d love to have someone make tea for him”. Similarly, Gouri, who has been caged in the retirement home for over three years, is raring to do household chores, like a typical homemaker. After they move in together, she happily cooks and feeds Sivan, while he sweats it out on his farm.