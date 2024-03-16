'Kerebete' movie review: Agonising tale about love amidst casteist oppression

In the midst of these challenges, Naga finds solace in his love for Meena (Bindu Shivaram). But their romance is met with vehement opposition from Meena’s parents, especially her father (Gopalkrishna Deshpande), leading to a series of confrontations that escalate tensions further.

When Meena mysteriously disappears, leaving behind a shocking revelation, Naga’s life takes a dark turn, leading him down a path of vengeance and reckoning. Naga, grappling with societal injustices, confronts the demons of his past while forging unexpected alliances. Will he find justice, or face a dead end?

Kerebete, amid its romantic origins, morphs into a suspense thriller and keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Yet, at its core, the film underscores themes of love, caste discrimination, and societal norms, shedding light on the plight of marginalised communities in rural areas.

The director beautifully captures the essence of the fishing sport, with Kerebete serving as the backdrop for the story, showcasing the unparalleled beauty of Malnad. However, strengthening the screenplay should have been the bigger priority. Nevertheless, the highs and lows are so extreme that they feel somewhat out of sync, potentially disrupting the flow of the narrative. While the screenplay occasionally falters, meandering at times and lacking necessary momentum, the latter part of the film injects much-needed energy into the narrative, culminating in a satisfying resolution that ties up loose ends. The flashbacks in the second half, though initially disorienting, ultimately enrich the story, revealing layers of truth and emotion that take forward the narrative. The love story, the mystery of Meena’s disappearance, and the finding of truth in the end all contribute to the film’s intense drama and its thematic exploration.

Gowrishankar, with his portrayal of Naga, captures the duality of a person, effortlessly transitioning between compassion and ruthlessness. However, the use of explicit language and some of his behavioural traits could have been avoided, while the repeated acts of heroism could have been tempered for a more nuanced portrayal. Gowrishankar brings an authentic portrayal, coupled with the richness of the Malnad dialect, bringing Naga’s character to life in a way that feels genuine and relatable. Bindu Shivaram, a newcomer, delivers a commendable performance. Gopal Deshpande excels in his portrayal as her father, along with support from Sampath Maitreya as a police officer, Harini as Naga’s mother, and Rakesh Pujari in a pivotal role, lending authenticity to the film’s rural setting.

Despite its flaws, Kerebete brings into focus the complexities of love, redemption, and the unwavering fortitude of the human spirit. However, the true test lies in whether viewers will connect with Naga’s good side and understand why he acts ruthlessly. Will they perceive the ending as justified, especially concerning the protagonist’s actions and Bindu’s decisions?

Kerebete

Director: Rajguru

Cast: Gowrishankar, Bindhu Shviaram, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Harini, and Sampath Maitreya

Rating: 3/5