'Photo' movie review: Captures the resilience and beauty of human spirit

As the old saying goes, a picture speaks a thousand words, and one particular scene from the movie, Photo, truly showcases the strength of resilience when times get tough. On a hot, empty street, a father and his son make their way through a world that’s been turned upside down. Despite the emptiness around them, their bond shines through, revealing a deep connection that helps them face whatever comes their way.
In the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with India facing huge challenges, this moment captures more than just a snapshot – it’s a story of never giving up, of love enduring through hard times. It’s a reminder that even when things seem bleak, the human spirit can light up the darkest moments with hope.
Inspired by the real-life tragedy of a 29-year-old woman named Gangamma, a daily wage worker, who tragically perished during her desperate journey from Bengaluru to her home in Sindhanur, amidst the lockdown, Photo weaves together the stories of everyday heroes fighting against the odds. Director Utsav Gonwar crafts a narrative that goes beyond simple storytelling, diving deep into the human experience shaped by adversity.
In the heart of the bustling city of Bengaluru, Gyana (Mahadev Hadapad) isn’t chasing fame or fortune. No, his dreams are simpler yet meaningful — he just wants to work hard enough to clear his debts. Meanwhile, his son Durgya (Veeresha), living with his mother Gangamma (Sandhya Arakere) in Raichur, yearns for a taste of the grandeur that surrounds the majestic Vidhana Soudha and a glimpse of his idol, D Boss (Darshan). His aspirations seem within reach as he finally sets foot in Bengaluru after much persuasion from his mother.
But fate has other plans. As the lockdown grips the nation, Gyana finds himself forced to return to his hometown, embarking on a perilous journey with his son by his side. Their simple desires morph into distant dreams as they become wanderers, traversing endless miles. Their odyssey unfolds against a backdrop of societal turmoil, mirroring the struggles of countless individuals during the pandemic-induced lockdown.
Every step they take peels back the layers of their lives, revealing the raw emotions and untold sacrifices made in their battle for survival. As they navigate through adversity, their story becomes a reminder of their unyielding determination in the face of challenges. But will they emerge unscathed from their perilous journey? That’s the question that hangs in the balance as their tale unfolds.
Presented by Prakash Raj, Photo, through Utsav Gonwar’s lens, showcases how individuals gathered courage, amidst the toughest of times. Their stories serve as beacons of hope amidst the darkness of uncertainty. This tale stands as one among numerous narratives that unfolded during the pandemic, showcasing the enduring strength found within humanity when faced with the most daunting challenges. The journey of Gyana and Durgya transcends the mere narrative of survival.
Despite efforts to move on from the dark pandemic, its impact on people’s lives remains palpable even today, and this film transports us back to those challenging times a few years ago. Mahadev Hadapad’s role serves as the central figure, driven by love and desperation to ensure the well-being of his family.
The child artist Veeresha, portraying Durgya, with a twinkle in his eyes, maintains innocence throughout, yet at times, exhibits a certain adamant sadness in his quest to fulfil his wishes. This portrayal reflects the purity and vulnerability inherent in a child’s aspirations. Sandhya Arakere’s portrayal of the mother adds depth to the dynamics of the family relationship.
Moreover, it seems that the director neatly integrated the entire village into the storyline, showcasing their support for the family during difficult times, and highlighting the importance of community and solidarity.
Supported by a talented ensemble cast including an impressive Jahangir, as Husneappa, the overall film is complemented by Dinesh Divakaran’s evocative cinematography and Rai Hiremath’s stirring musical score. In its entirety, Photo stands as the unwavering strength of the human spirit amidst life’s challenges.
With its authentic portrayals, the film not only captures the essence of a turbulent era but also unveils the innate resilience ingrained within each of us. This is a film that can’t be politicised, as it speaks to the entire nation and world, reminding us of the universal human experience and our shared capacity to overcome challenges.
Photo
Director: Utsav Gonwar
Cast: Mahadev Hadapad, Veeresha, Sandhypa Harkere, and Jahangir
Rating : 3.5/5