'Photo' movie review: Captures the resilience and beauty of human spirit

As the old saying goes, a picture speaks a thousand words, and one particular scene from the movie, Photo, truly showcases the strength of resilience when times get tough. On a hot, empty street, a father and his son make their way through a world that’s been turned upside down. Despite the emptiness around them, their bond shines through, revealing a deep connection that helps them face whatever comes their way.

In the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, with India facing huge challenges, this moment captures more than just a snapshot – it’s a story of never giving up, of love enduring through hard times. It’s a reminder that even when things seem bleak, the human spirit can light up the darkest moments with hope.

Inspired by the real-life tragedy of a 29-year-old woman named Gangamma, a daily wage worker, who tragically perished during her desperate journey from Bengaluru to her home in Sindhanur, amidst the lockdown, Photo weaves together the stories of everyday heroes fighting against the odds. Director Utsav Gonwar crafts a narrative that goes beyond simple storytelling, diving deep into the human experience shaped by adversity.

In the heart of the bustling city of Bengaluru, Gyana (Mahadev Hadapad) isn’t chasing fame or fortune. No, his dreams are simpler yet meaningful — he just wants to work hard enough to clear his debts. Meanwhile, his son Durgya (Veeresha), living with his mother Gangamma (Sandhya Arakere) in Raichur, yearns for a taste of the grandeur that surrounds the majestic Vidhana Soudha and a glimpse of his idol, D Boss (Darshan). His aspirations seem within reach as he finally sets foot in Bengaluru after much persuasion from his mother.