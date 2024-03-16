'Somu Sound Engineer' movie review: A raging symphony about one man’s battle with anger

The complexities of human behaviour, and the dichotomy of good and bad, often hinge on a person’s reactions to the trials and tribulations life throws at them. Abhi Basavraj’s Somu Sound Engineer, explores this theme, with a wisdom that ‘A moment of patience in a moment of anger saves you a hundred moments of regret’.

The film also shows how a person with eloquence and patience seldom engages in strife. These truths are traced through the character of Somu (Shrestha), who initially believes that his ‘angry young man’ behaviour can conquer everything. However, his journey leads him down a path of self-discovery and transformation. The question remains: will this change ultimately bring him happiness and acceptance?

The plot subtly highlights society’s tendency to ostracise individuals with anger issues or arrogance, despite their underlying goodness. Set against the rustic charm of a village in Northern Karnataka, Somu finds himself shunned for his brash and arrogant demeanour, despite his inherent goodness. However, beneath his rough exterior lies a heart of gold, a fact only recognised by his father, Shankranna (Girish Jatti).

The father and son represent contrasting personas —Somu’s disruptive behaviour frequently stirs trouble in the village. However, as he wrestles with societal judgments, a pivotal incident sparks a transformation in his perspective. This catalyst leads to deep introspection and a journey of personal growth.