'Somu Sound Engineer' movie review: A raging symphony about one man’s battle with anger

The complexities of human behaviour, and the dichotomy of good and bad, often hinge on a person’s reactions to the trials and tribulations life throws at them. Abhi Basavraj’s Somu Sound Engineer, explores this theme, with a wisdom that ‘A moment of patience in a moment of anger saves you a hundred moments of regret’.
The film also shows how a person with eloquence and patience seldom engages in strife. These truths are traced through the character of Somu (Shrestha), who initially believes that his ‘angry young man’ behaviour can conquer everything. However, his journey leads him down a path of self-discovery and transformation. The question remains: will this change ultimately bring him happiness and acceptance?
The plot subtly highlights society’s tendency to ostracise individuals with anger issues or arrogance, despite their underlying goodness. Set against the rustic charm of a village in Northern Karnataka, Somu finds himself shunned for his brash and arrogant demeanour, despite his inherent goodness. However, beneath his rough exterior lies a heart of gold, a fact only recognised by his father, Shankranna (Girish Jatti).
The father and son represent contrasting personas —Somu’s disruptive behaviour frequently stirs trouble in the village. However, as he wrestles with societal judgments, a pivotal incident sparks a transformation in his perspective. This catalyst leads to deep introspection and a journey of personal growth.
While we wonder about the significance of the title, Somu Sound Engineer, its relevance gradually unfolds in Somu’s personality, post-interval. Abhi’s work undeniably reflects the influential touch of his mentor - Director Suri. The portrayal of Somu’s journey maintains its realistic tone, though the fault lies in stretching the narrative, Initially, the viewers are presented with a clear image of Somu and his struggles with anger issues, and at one point, you don’t want to know more about it, but this gets extensively explored before introducing significant plot twists at the interval.
However, it is in the second half where Somu’s transformation comes to life, accompanied by his inevitable regrets. In a village narrative like this, attention to detail and atmosphere are vital, given the numerous characters involved. Shrestha’s performance reflects the complexities of human emotions, and he has delivered what the character demands. Jahangir’s role as a bachelor brings comedic relief, but it lacks substantial connection to the story, except that he is part of the village narrative.
The dialogues by Maasthi come to the forefront, while Charan Raj’s perspective of the rustic village adds a further dimension. However, these elements fail to impact the overall story. Abhi’s earnest direction and Shrestha’s performance make Somu Sound Engineer noteworthy. Through Somu’s journey, audiences might find themselves drawn into his world of sound and silence, where emotions speak louder than words, Additionally, the film prompts reflection on the repercussions of anger issues, highlighting how they can serve as both a stumbling block and a catalyst for personal growth.
