Early on in Johan Renck’s Spaceman, a little girl asks Adam Sandler’s astronaut Jakub whether he is the loneliest man in the world. Sandler hesitates before telling her that he is not lonely, and that he will come back after completing his mission. But his hesitation tells a different story. Jakub is far from home, near Jupiter to find out the origins of the particles that constitute the Chopra Cloud. His pregnant wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan) is eagerly waiting for his return, as he is.

It does not take long for Renck to thrust the audience into the spinning space vessel of Jakub and explore the isolation that envelopes his mind. Of course, you expect nothing less from the man who helmed the series Chernobyl before this.

Spaceman is an existential sci-fi film, but unlike most such genre affairs, its writing almost subverts the usual lonely-astronaut-syndrome template. The director presents portions of Jakub’s hallucination like reality, but shows moments from the his real life like figments of his memory. At some point, a giant spider visits his space vessel. It tells the astronaut that it comes from galaxies and light years beyond in search of solace. Is the spider real? Or is it a manifestation of Jakub losing touch with reality? We never quite figure this out, although we are utterly fascinated.