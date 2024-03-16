'Yaavarum Vallavare' movie review: A multi-chapter film that lacks real cohesion

CHENNAI : Writer-director Rajendra Chakravarthi’s Yaavarum Vallavare is a film split into four different chapters that uses an episodic narrative to tell its unrelated (and disjointed) stories. It abruptly jumps from one chapter to another. The film revolves around the larger theme of, ‘A hero can come out of anywhere’ (more on this later), but it takes a while for the film to take off.

Early in Yaavarum Vallavare, Samuthirakani’s Krishnan gets released from jail and is immediately followed by a gang of goons who are out there to kill him. The fact that he is walking home covered in a long blanket shows that he is expecting an attack. At the same time, he seems so nonchalant that a cop gives him a ride home and tells him that he is a good person. But we wonder why he is being followed if he is a good guy. Chakravarthi spends some time showing the goons chasing the man, only to jump to another chapter that involves a different set of characters.

One of the chapters involves a cameraman (Yogi Babu) and a director (Ramesh Thilak) approaching Athaachi (Devadarshini) for a film. The duo want to use Athaachi’s house as the location for their film, which involves an eloping couple, they even offer her a part in the project. Soon, another set of characters joins the oddball crew, including Paandi (Rajendran) and Athaachi’s husband, played by Ilavarasu’s Baskar. Ilavarasu’s character learns that his daughter is eloping, but he has a hard time making his wife understand the situation because she lives in a filmy world and thinks the old man is talking about her new film project. In a more realistic film, the adult wife will understand the reality of the situation in one exchange with her husband, but this is a deliberately screwball piece of narrative that sticks out like a sore thumb in a film that contains three other serious chapters.