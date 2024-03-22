'Ae Watan Mere Watan' movie review: A prosaic patriotic-drama

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, for film reviewers, every other week comes with a history lesson. We are being bombarded with either hagiographies or hack jobs. For the theatrical masses there is Main Atal Hoon and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, softcore and hardcore biographies of nationalist icons, as per your preference. For the seemingly intellectual OTT viewer, here comes Ae Watan Mere Watan, an assembly-line manufactured tribute to our freedom fighters. It is a compilation of trite ideas from all possible Independence struggle films. A film isn’t about a topic but treatment. Ae Watan Mere Watan, though, seems to be content with just being a run-of-the-mill biopic.

The film, as per the makers, is inspired by the story of Usha Mehta, the convener of Secret Congress Radio which helped in mobilising the Quit India Movement of 1942. Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan) is enamoured by the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. This is in sharp contrast with the opinions of her anglophile father, a judge in the Raj. The country is brimming with calls for a final war against the British and Usha, along with college mates Kaushik (Abhay Verma) and Fahad (Sparsh Shrivastava), houses sentiments of inquilab (revolt). After the British crack down on the Movement and arrest Gandhi and other leaders, Usha and friends put together a radio to transmit messages of rebellion and unity. “Karo ya maro (do or die),” they parrot after anything remotely rousing occurs.

Now this could have been a deep dive into the psyche of Usha Mehta, who attended a protest march when she was just eight. But what we get is a banal scene where a young Usha witnesses her teacher being battered by a British soldier. He utters “Vande Mataram” before going unconscious. Almost all sequences have only one way to show how zaalim (cruel) the goras (whites) are. In a scene, a British cop even says, “Get off me you filthy Indian”. When an older Usha runs with the tricolour flag in her hand, you know that quintessential Brit baton is on the way. Usha gets hit on the feet and then on her head as the flag falls on the dusty ground. The screen screams with patriotism.