'3 Body Problem' series review: Refreshing spin on the alien invasion trope

The series handles deaths with a level of charming audacity. We see the supposed ‘good guys’ killing children in the name of the greater good and characters with promising arcs getting killed early on. These choices do not come as shock inducers but serve to highlight the moral ambiguity and the blurred lines between the ‘good’ and the ‘evil’ side. However, some prominent characters die just as they are starting to get interesting.

Even though the central characters are interesting and likeable, the story is scattered across its many players and switches its narrative between these characters in rapid succession, to an extent where we are not given enough time to develop an emotional attachment with anyone. This problem is compounded when certain characters are either killed off or ‘stashed away’ for the next season. The series offers many such dissatisfactions with its proclivity for abruptness, the chiefest perpetrator of this crime is the final episode and its blunt, flavourless ending but we will come to that later.

However, despite its shortcomings, 3 Body Problem provides a compelling watch because it is one of the very few hard sci-fi shows in recent times to deliver mainstream commercial entertainment while not shying away from its genre. It is refreshing to watch a series that references contemporary scientific advancements like nanotechnology while showing both its magnificent potential and its capacity for boundless evil. It is also refreshing to have a sci-fi show that is not entirely reliant upon cynicism, we don’t get overly dramatic sermons about the evils of technology, the focus of the story lies elsewhere.

The fact that the chief offensive strategy of the aliens is to cripple our scientific advancement over the years, is a refreshing plot device when contrasted with the overwhelming number of technophobic narratives in recent times. The major theme of the show stands firmly upon highlighting the human tendency to divide ourselves based on differences and the subsequent dehumanisation and how it debilitates our collective civilizational progress.

What takes us out of these thematic ponderings and the delightful sci-fi moments are the hazy, evidently low-effort visual effects. While that might be forgivable, the biggest weakness that makes us lose grip on the show is the underwhelming final episode and the supposed cliffhanger. The final moments are severely undercooked and so hastily put together that instead of leaving us wanting for more, this cliffhanger, which is as strong as a coat hanger, crumbles easily, making us fall far away from the cliff, into the void of indifference. However, these final moments of indifference hardly supersede our curiosity to know how the rest of the story unfolds. So it is pretty safe to say that we will be back for another season.

Series: 3 Body Problem

Streamer: Netflix

Creators: David Benioff; DB Weiss, Alexander Woo

Cast: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Liam Cunningham, Eiza Gonzalez

Rating : 3.5/5