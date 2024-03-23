'Lineman' movie review: A poignant tale about the light of hope

Lineman is helmed by director Raghu Shastry, known for his web series Loose Connection and feature film Run Antony. According to the makers, the film is inspired by real-life tales that delve deep into themes that portray the beauty of humanity. The story revolves around the remarkable resilience of a community amidst times of darkness and a journey into the intricate web of human connections.
The director makes great efforts to show how we are affected by the complexities of modern life and the enlightening message at the core of the film and the magic of Raghu Shastry’s storytelling are brought to life through the performances of various actors, especially the veteran actor B Jayashree.
We are introduced to a quaint little village where people from different generations live in a close-knit circle. There is a rustic charm to the village where people live in harmony with nature. The story unfurls through the lens of Natesha (Thrigun), affectionately known as Nata , a lineman in the State Government’s Electricity Board.
Tasked with the responsibility of illuminating the village to celebrate Sharadamma’s (B Jayashree) centenary birthday, he finds himself at a crossroads when confronted with a dilemma that transcends mere power supply. His decision to withhold electricity during a momentous occasion sets in motion a cascade of events that challenge the village’s societal norms.
At the heart of the narrative lie four humble eggs, symbolic of life’s fragility and resilience. Through these seemingly mundane objects, Raghu Shastry invites viewers to contemplate the delicate balance between progress and harmony. In parallel, the audience is confronted with the stark realities of human addiction to technology. From the allure of social media to the hypnotic glow of small screens, Lineman deftly exposes the pitfalls of modernity, urging viewers to reconsider their priorities.
Amidst the chaos of a world enamoured with gadgets and gizmos, Raghu Shastry offers a reminder of a simpler time when human connection reigned supreme. Through the juxtaposition of rural and urban lifestyles, he underscores the essence of true living, transcending the confines of technological dependence. the director intertwines real-life incidents with fictional narratives, blurring the lines between art and reality.
Through this amalgamation, he not only entertains but also educates. While the film’s essence leaves a lasting impression with its message, somehow the actors failed to bring the required emotional weight to the narrative. A veteran actor like B Jayashree, who forms the soul of the film, was heavily underutilised. The film has many actors with immense potential but their impact is not felt.
Lineman transcends the boundaries of conventional cinema, offering viewers a thought-provoking journey into the heart of human existence. It serves as a reminder of the importance of human connection, urging audiences to reevaluate their relationship with the world around them. This is not merely a film; it is a transformative experience that challenges, inspires, and ultimately enlightens.
Movie: Lineman
Director: Raghu Shastry
Cast: Thrigun, B Jayashree, Harini Shreekanth, Samarth Narsimraju, and Sujay Shastry
Rating : 3/5