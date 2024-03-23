'Lineman' movie review: A poignant tale about the light of hope

Lineman is helmed by director Raghu Shastry, known for his web series Loose Connection and feature film Run Antony. According to the makers, the film is inspired by real-life tales that delve deep into themes that portray the beauty of humanity. The story revolves around the remarkable resilience of a community amidst times of darkness and a journey into the intricate web of human connections.

The director makes great efforts to show how we are affected by the complexities of modern life and the enlightening message at the core of the film and the magic of Raghu Shastry’s storytelling are brought to life through the performances of various actors, especially the veteran actor B Jayashree.

We are introduced to a quaint little village where people from different generations live in a close-knit circle. There is a rustic charm to the village where people live in harmony with nature. The story unfurls through the lens of Natesha (Thrigun), affectionately known as Nata , a lineman in the State Government’s Electricity Board.

Tasked with the responsibility of illuminating the village to celebrate Sharadamma’s (B Jayashree) centenary birthday, he finds himself at a crossroads when confronted with a dilemma that transcends mere power supply. His decision to withhold electricity during a momentous occasion sets in motion a cascade of events that challenge the village’s societal norms.