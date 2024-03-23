'Rebel' movie review: This intense political film never cuts deep

The first time Kathir (GV Prakash) and his friends head to Chittur in Palakkad to pursue their bachelor’s degree, it is a moment to rejoice. On the other hand, we are shown how their parents have toiled hard in Munnar for several hours to send them off. Once they land, the Tamil students are shifted to a dilapidated hostel that barely has any light or shelter.

These students, who come from an oppressed community, not only face an horrible first day at college, but they also face harassment because of their language. They are ragged, beaten and insulted for their identity, something they take pride in. Rebel has a powerful story at its heart, which could be impactful for years to come, but it never reaches its full potential throughout its runtime.

Director Nikesh does not hold back from showcasing the brutality inherent in the story. Some scenes are viscerally disturbing to the extent that it could make some flinch away from the screen. Since the story is based on a few real-life incidents which happened in the ‘80s, you cannot help but wonder how much of the brutality actually happened, when we are shown these scenes repeatedly.

Mamitha Baiju plays Sara, a privileged upper-class woman, and in case we miss the fact that she is the female lead, it is hammered into our brain with the camera’s lingering focus on her face, eyes, and lips, with multiple slow-motion shots. She is Kathir’s ‘thevadhai’, an angel safeguarding him from what could have been a disastrous first-day in class and his only source of happiness.