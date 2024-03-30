A quirky heist-comedy with some turbulence

Sisterhood and friendship are among the underlying themes of the film. It’s the girls who are looking out for each other and even for their families, as in the case of Geeta who is the sole breadwinner of her family. A female janitor at the airport helps the three during a heist which they plan to carry in the second half. There is agency and power given to all the female characters in the film, who are the conspirators and also the victims. A female customs officer keeps an eye on the trio from time to time . Using these things, the film creates some scenarios in order to make way for some emotional release, but it is not entirely satisfying. Something seems amiss, leaving you with an incomplete triumph. As if the storm that was waiting to come, turned out to be a drizzle.

The energies of Tabu, Kareena and Kriti lend a flavourful appeal to the film. As flowery as her name, Jasmine embodies a carefree serenity as someone who is struggling to look after her business. There is also some reminiscence of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Khushi Gham (2001) minus the arrogance in the way Kareena brings her up. She carries an ambitious allure and performs with a certain maturity and sparkle. Matching her up is the anxious Divya (Kriti), an intelligent girl who has lied to her parents that she is a pilot. Tabu is in a light-hearted role that is in delightful contrast to her image as a serious actor. She seems to be having the most fun with her ‘main character’ energy.

Together, Kriti, Kareena and Tabu entice us into the world of Crew with a charming allure. Yet, none of it is enough to arouse curiosity and laughter. They are surrounded by a weak and undercooked script where the three revel in their own ways and still fall short of blossoming to the fullest. The trailer of the film showed a lot of promise as it seemed to contain a certain freshness in the story.

As a logline, it sounds fascinating and fun, but it is in the unfolding that it struggles to live up. The interesting premise is not utilised to go further into the details of smuggling which would have elevated the adventures. Moreover, the thematic ends are not as strongly tied up and neither are the individual motives of characters much developed. As a result, the film remains in the safer zones of both comedies and heist dramas, making the overall experience just barely good.

Crew

Cast:Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajeesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Rating: 2.5/5