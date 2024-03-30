Addresses taboos adeptly but falters in execution

The film’s episodic structure keeps the audience engaged. However, lengthy monologues, delivered either by characters or Vignesh Karthick himself at the conclusion of each segment, feel preachy. While the messages themselves are undoubtedly important, the sermonising approach diminishes their impact. The third segment, featuring Subash and Janani as Vetri and Anitha, emerges as the anthology’s most original and engaging episode.

Tackling themes of lust, love, sexual permissiveness in relationships, it employs outrageous humour that’ll have you awkwardly chuckling before exploding with laughter. However, Hot Spot takes a sharp turn after this comedic high point. The film teases a less-discussed issue in the third segment, titled Thakkali Chutney, and plunges into a deeply serious narrative with its fourth piece, Fame Game, starring Kalaiyarasan and Sophiya. Despite Vignesh’s caveat of a more emotional tonal shift, the shift is jarring instead and leaves viewers with a completely different mindset while walking out of the theatre compared to the one they had at intermission.

Don’t get me wrong; the fourth film in the anthology has the most important message of them all. Exploring how children lose their innocence and the consequences of this loss on them, the segment is a parody of a few popular Tamil talent shows that exploited the naivety of children for television viewership. While undeniably profound, the film falters due to two key issues: inconsistent portrayals of women and the unnecessary depiction of a sensitive topic.

The inconsistency is jarring. In the first film, Happy Married Life, Gouri’s character, Dhanya, is a breadwinner, defying traditional gender roles. Conversely, in Fame Game, Ezhumalai (Kalaiyarasan) blames his wife Lakshmi (Sophiya) for their daughter’s misfortune. It seemed like he stayed silent all along just so he could say, “I told you so.” This double standard extends to the talent show’s director, who is portrayed as an uncaring, arrogant woman. This portrayal undermines the film’s overall message.

In the epilogue, Vignesh makes it a point to mention that the children in the film were filmed in a protected environment, and they spoke and performed only healthy words, while an adult dubbed for them with words such as ‘sexy’ and ‘first night’. However, the film also has a detailed scene that auditorily showcases abuse, which is extremely disturbing and uncalled for, and comes without a trigger warning. Albeit a creative choice, the scene seems like one that was placed to milk out as much emotion as possible.

The climax of Hot Spot, featuring an overly emotional Kalaiyarasan, leaves us in deep thought about the future generation. However, the overall film is a mixed bag. We’re left with plenty to think about, but the flaws are undeniable. At the beginning of the film, a producer character says, “Naalu per namma padatha paathu maranum,” and that is precisely what Vignesh Karthick was going for all along. However, the flaws in the film make you wonder if even filmmakers who mean well sometimes find themselves reiterating patriarchy in some way or another.

Director: Vignesh Karthick

Cast: Gouri Kishan, Adithya Bhaskar, Sandy, Ammu Abhirami, Janani, Subash, Kalaiyarasan, Sophiya

Rating : 2.5/5