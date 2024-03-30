Movie Review 'Tillu Square'| Effectively leverages the strength of the original film

Even as he is seen flirting with different women (Priyanka Jawalkar makes a blink-and-miss cameo), he remains cynical. Enter Lilly (Anupama Parameswaran) aka Radhika 2.0. Acting against his own better judgement, Tillu falls in love with her. And soon enough, trouble befalls him one more time. In a way, Tillu (DJ, Square) is every male writer’s comprehensive character sketch of every young man.

Yes, they fall in love, make terrible self-destructive mistakes, and get their hearts broken. And yet, they will go out of their way to help the very women who have stubbed their hearts like cigarettes on an ashtray. But, the male writers of this film were smart enough to spare us a mawkishly sanctimonious treatment of their observations of men. Thankfully, sentimentality is doing the backseat driving in this comedy ride.

Even when Siddhu’s previous films as an actor-screenwriter (Krishna and his Leela, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma) seem worlds apart from the Tillu franchise, the quest to continually understand women remains the same. Replacing the class and first-world trappings of his previous films with uproarious lines like “aa notlo pedatharu pedda mudda”, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has earned his stardom by transporting his beloved themes to crowdpleasing backdrops.

While it is common for direct sequels to transport their characters to a different timeline and put them in new-ish situations, Tillu Square traces back its way through the beats of its predecessor, quite literally. The writers went from satirising habits of the rich (keto diet, activated charcoal mask etc etc) to spoofing Tollywood’s latest obsession with the spy genre.

Murali Sharma, the franchise’s newest entrant, is barely convincing as the dreaded gangster Sheikh Mehboob, but maybe that’s the point. While Neha Sshetty’s Radhika was constantly referred to as femme fatale, Anupama’s Lilly, in true sequel fashion, one-ups Radhika so much, you wonder why Radhika was even called femme fatale in the first place. Working its way through huge expectations laid by its predecessor, Tillu Square’s one-liners are comforting and competent without being complacent.

They work better than what they sound on paper, thanks to Siddhu’s performance. Long story short, the package deserves as much credit as its delivery man. From patriotism to piles, it is open season for Tillu’s zingers.

Prior to the film’s release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has been quoted calling Tillu Square as a work that would fare better as a film than a sequel. I would disagree. The film works as a sequel better than a standalone film. So much so that, at times when it could prioritise its pacing, it pauses for a moment to two to match the movements of DJ Tillu, if not mimic them.

While the older actors from the first film, especially Muralidhar Goud, as Tillu’s father, emerge in steady form without missing a single beat, the same can’t be said be said of Anupama Parameswaran. An otherwise decent actor, she remains aloof by a couple degrees, without fully matching up to Lilly’s ambiguity.

All things said and considered, what lies ahead for Tillu now? Tillu Cube? A joke involving Rubik’s cubes or QUBE copies may not be too far, if Siddhu sets his sights on a franchise expansion.

Cast:Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, Prince Cecil, Murali Sharma

Director: Mallik Ram

Rating : 3.5/5