Raw truths of gender dynamics and maternal love

Technological advancements have done very little to change the social stigma around a girl child in a family. The stigmatic issue is still deeply ingrained in our society, despite the evolution of technology and the modern world. Siddhu Puranchandra’s Tharini serves an insightful exploration of the subject that delves into the complexities of gender in this day and age, particularly in terms of how technology shapes human understanding. The evocative film prompts us to ponder the ethical dilemmas arising from these advancements, urging us to confront the moral paradoxes they present.

Director Siddhu’s film sheds light on the distressing problem of female foeticide, a matter of great importance still making the headlines. In Tharini, he creates a story that feels real, avoiding sensationalism and clichés, while presenting a genuine look at the challenges in our society and inviting the audience to see them for what they truly are.

At the core of the film lies a narrative that delves into the impact of gender determination, which seems to decide a family’s destiny. As the protagonist grapples with the revelation of his unborn child’s gender, audiences are drawn into the complexity of his moral dilemma. Mamatha Rahuth’s portrayal of the resolute mother, wrestling with the uncertain future of her daughter, connects deeply, and she imbues her performance with a blend of strength and vulnerability. With each scene, Mamatha carries the emotional weight of the story, offering an exploration of love and fierce determination that bind a family in the face of societal expectations and personal struggles.

While a part of Tharini addresses gender roles, the film also emphasises the strong bond between mother and child. Even for the man, it is a child who changes the whole perspective of a girl child. Made with a shoestring budget, the film serves as a reminder of the complexities of the human experience and the need to approach it with an open heart and a sense of contemplation.

Tharini has a solid supporting cast that includes Rohith, Sudha Prasanna, Bhavani Prakash, Dr. Suresh Kottyan, Baby Nishita, and Vijayalakshmi. The film might not suit everyone’s taste and sensibilities, but it still leaves an impact on those who are open to confronting its raw, unflinching truths.

Thārini

Direction: Siddhu Puranchandra

Cast: Mamatha Rahuth, Rohith Rangaswamy, Sudha Prasanna, Bhavani Prakash, Dr. Suresh Kottyan, Baby Nishita, Vijayalakshmi, Sudha Prasanna, and Pramila Subrahmanyam

Rating : 2.5/5