'Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar' drama series review: All that glitters...

HYDERABAD: A Sanjay Leela Bhansali fantasia for OTT is a cause for concern. Before I got started with it, I wanted to get down and manually stretch the corners of my 30-inch TV. I even contemplated what would be worse, to watch it on a laptop or a tablet? Then, images of office-goers, on a local train ride back home, relishing the series on a smartphone flashed in my head. Oh, what a cardinal sin.

Calling Bhansali’s debut web series grand would be a cop-out. As per an Architectural Digest report, the set for 'Heeramandi', at a sprawling 3 acres, has been the auteur’s biggest indulgence so far. As a product of the labour of over 700 craftsmen, each frame is intricately detailed, like a mandala painting. Credit is also due to production designers Amrita Ray and Subrata Chakraborty and cinematographers Sudeep Chatterjee, Mahesh Limaye and Huentsang Mohapatra. After about eight hours of living in Bhansali’s shimmering dream, some images were etched in my memory. The central Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) lying on a bed of gold ornaments with jhumkas for eyes or her nemesis Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) relaxing on a swing-bed, maniacally laughing. At the end of a scene, the camera stays for a second too long on the velvety redness of a curtain. The film is a story told in images, but Bhansali’s obsession with the visual often sidetracks the textual. 'Heeramandi' looks like literature but sometimes doesn’t quite feel like it.

The story is set in the titular red-light district in the pre-independence, pre-partitioned Lahore. Courtesans are self-proclaimed queens of the area, who have been enjoying the patronage of the wealthy nawabs. However, the power dynamics are shifting now with the Union Jack entering the fray. The freedom movement has also reached the lanes of Lahore and rebels are meeting in dark rooms, mulling over ways to overthrow the British empire.

Amidst all this turmoil, there is the aforementioned Mallikajaan, the queen bee of the courtesans. Her den, the Shahi Mahal, houses fellow tawaifs including her daughter, the nightingale and undercover rebel Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) and an embittered-over-property-rights sibling Waheeda (Sanjeeda Sheikh). Mallikajaan has two other daughters: the eldest Lajjo (Richa Chadha), a lovelorn drunkard; and the youngest Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), who is more inclined towards poetry than the home business. Karma has also come back to haunt Mallika in the form of Fareedan, who is out for blood for the murder of her mother and Mallika’s elder sister Rehana (also played by Sonakshi). As for the men, there is the young, Oxford-returned royal scion Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), who is smitten by Alamzeb and the nawabs on narrative fringes: Wali (an underutilised Fardeen Khan), Zulfiqar (Shekhar Suman) and Zoravar (Adhyayan Suman).