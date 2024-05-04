'Aa Okkati Adakku' movie review: A generic take on matrimony site scams

HYDERABAD : Somewhere in the beginning of Aa Okkati Adakku (AOA), a banter ensues between Gana (Allari Naresh) and his sister-in-law Devi (Jamie Lever). There are lines thrown around on how Gana hasn’t lost his sense of humour even though he has become more serious lately. This is followed by a discussion about the need for a person to possess ‘content’, whether it is serious or funny. The meta nature of this exchange is not lost on the audience. After headlining back-to-back films (Naandhi, Ugram, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam) that have marketed themselves upfront as social dramas with action, Allari Naresh seems to have returned to the screens with what looks like a comedy. By slyly acknowledging the fact that one can be funny despite adopting seriousness with age, we get the mission statement of AOA, which tries hard to maintain the balancing act. The result is a middling, ill-fitted mess.

Naresh plays Ganapathi alias Gana, a middle-aged government employee. After a stable job and a house of his own, all he needs now is a wife to complete the ‘well-settled’ trifecta. Playing a character close to his real-life age, much like Venkatesh’s Pellikani Prasadu from the iconic comedy Malliswari (there is also the ‘naku caste feelings levu’ dialogue in common between both films), Naresh is the butt of his neighbours’ jokes, while being a source of concern for his family. Unlike Prasad from Malliswari who lives with his older brother and sister-in-law, what adds salt to Gana’s injuries is the fact that it is his younger brother who is married with a kid. Surely enough, there is a sanctimonious backstory that explains why Gana has no luck in the arranged marriage market, but more on that later. Writer Abburi Ravi also uses the initial portions of AOA to establish the conservative expectations that surround the theatre of Indian marriage. On one hand, single women who consider joint families as deal breakers for marriage are bemoaned, while divorcees are tastelessly referred to as ‘second-hand goods’.

Once Gana gets tired of neighbourhood aunty matchmakers, he decides to take the matrimonial service. Through them, Gana meets Siddhi (Faria Abdullah). There are motions of a courtship, till the story prefers to devote its runtime towards exposing the scams that operate behind matrimonial sites. While the film’s comedy is not the smartest or the funniest, it does keep things in an easygoing fashion. Jamie Lever, Harsha Chemudu and Hari Teja’s characters in particular contribute to this lightness during their limited screen time, keeping things pleasant.