'Aranmanai 4' movie review: An in-form Sundar C finds the sweet spot between humour and horror

CHENNAI : Some ideas are par for the course in the Aranmanai franchise, like the nightly ghost routine, the not-so-novel use of heroines, the hit-or-miss comedy... Despite all of this, Aranmanai 4 doesn’t succumb to franchise fatigue, mainly due to refreshing plot twists and Sundar C’s mastery of commercial filmmaking.

Truth be told, the film doesn’t get off to a good start. Advocate Saravanan (Sundar C) fights bad guys who are against a love marriage, with the scene serving as a mere exposition of his love for his sister Selvi (Tamannaah), who, we learn, eloped with her lover (Santhosh Pratap) 10 years ago. Having not heard from her for a very long time, the news of his sister and brother-in-law’s sudden deaths shatter Saravanan, who leaves for the village where they reside to learn that their deaths aren’t as straightforward as being reported by the police. In fact, the veracity of their deaths comes under question. Things get murkier when Saravanan goes out on an investigation. And all of this is what Aranmanai 4 is all about.

In a refreshing departure from the franchise, the evil being in Aranmanai 4 has no personal vendetta with the family in question. This wise choice by writers Sundar C, Venkatt Ragavan, and SB Ramadass has rendered the screenplay flexible enough to conjure mystery by showing seemingly unrelated events in random people’s lives that ultimately have a connection. Neither does the connection lack originality nor are we able to guess the eventual reveal. This suspense, a rarity in an Aranmanai film, is sustained gainfully in the first half.

Discovering the presence of the evil creature, Baak, and certain qualities ascribed to it in the second half is instrumental in introducing the twists and the eventual challenges in taking it down. All of this adds spice to the second half. Audiences familiar with the Aranmanai franchise will not mind tonal inconsistency, especially when the comedy scenes evoke laughter. This film is an example of how comedy on paper can convincingly get replicated on screen. Just like the film itself, the comedy scenes also begin underwhelmingly but gradually get better. The pre-climax scene, in particular, is a laugh riot.