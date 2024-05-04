Doomsday cult leader's fall exposed in Netflix's latest documentary

Pablo, a former member of Antares de la Luz’s doomsday cult, who turned himself in, says that only when he saw the dawn of December 22, 2012 did he realise he had been living a lie for four years. He was not alone. The other ‘awakened warriors’ felt, on occasions, that there was something weird about their cult led by Ramón Gustavo Castillo Gaete or Antares de la Luz, who claimed to be God.

The latest Netflix documentary—The Doomsday Cult of Antares de la Luz—follows the activities of this clandestine group, which left a trail after the trafficking of ayahuasca from Peru to Chile, and conducted a ritualistic human sacrifice, the first of its kind in the Latin American nation. This documentary depicts the beginnings of the cult and how it wasn’t nearly as dark as it ended up being.

Investigative journalist Verónica Foxley speaks of few members from before the inception of the cult, and explains why they gravitated together—all of them were desperate for recognition. Being called warriors, who would save the earth on Judgement Day, by Ramón was all it took for this bunch with low self-esteem to proclaim him an incarnation of God.

The narration alternates between accounts from the police and journalists and former members, including Carolina, Pablo and Natalia (whose child with Antares was killed after being called the anti-Christ). The film also looks at Ramón’s background. His interest in folk religions began when he was in a music band in the early-mid 2000s when he travelled to China. His cult, which had roots in Reiki, first focused on harmless meditation, but soon turned from the Oriental to the Biblical.