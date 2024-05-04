'Kangaroo' movie review: Perfect balance of thrills, suspense and emotions

Imagine the tenderness of a kangaroo nurturing its child—a universal image of parental dedication. Now, picture that essence transposed into the soul of a film that is wrapped in the cloak of a crime thriller with a chilling touch of horror.
Kishore Megalamane crafts this narrative through a series of deaths, tallying up to a staggering 125, with nearly 70 classified, including 12 women, as suicides. Set against the backdrop of Chikkamagaluru, the film’s focal point of investigations is the Anthony Guest House.
Enter Prithvi (Aditya), a dutiful police officer transferred to Chikkamagaluru thrust into a mission that demands sacrifices, a notion accepted by his understanding parents as well as his pregnant wife and psychiatrist Meghna (Ranjani Raghavan). As Prithvi immerses himself in his new assignment, a chilling revelation emerges—his own brother (Nagendra Urs) is counted among the suicide victims.
What commences as a whodunit swiftly morphs into a thriller, offering audiences an edge-of-the-seat experience sprinkled with horror. Yet, amidst the adrenaline rush of the investigation lies an emotional core, lending justification to the unfolding chaos.
At the outset, director Kishore Megalamane boldly presents a tale that defies convention as he weaves together elements of crime and horror, while striking an emotional chord with equal measure. My attention was caught when Prithvi makes his psychiatrist wife Meghana a part of the investigation, which transforms into the linchpin of the story.
Through her character, the essence of maternal care is delicately woven into the fabric of Kangaroo. From the moment Prithvi assumes command of the investigation, Kishore keeps audiences spellbound, stitching together all the characters and events. Every twist and turn, every interaction with fellow officers and witnesses, is meticulously presented, propelling Kangaroo into a league of its own as a suspense-laden drama.
Aditya has often been drawn towards cop roles, although not always captivatingly so. My favourite of his cop roles comes in Edegarike, where his performance stood out, and now in Kangaroo, he brings a similar essence to his character—subtle yet commanding, devoid of extravagant fights. He navigates most of the narrative through conversation alone, with his eyes and facial expressions effortlessly drawing the audience into his investigations.
Credit is due to director Kishroe for extracting such a performance from Aditya. Ranaini Raghavan’s role is equally compelling; she is the soul of the story, showcasing two extreme shades. Departing from her usual serial appearances, she delivers an impactful performance on screen, stealing the show in the climax while defining the traits of a kangaroo with precision.
The supporting cast also shines, enhancing the investigative genre, complemented by Sadhu Kokila’s evocative background score. Kangaroo maintains a high standard in the making throughout, ensuring the audience remains engrossed in the investigation and emotional bonds, especially in unravelling a kangaroo’s identity in this blend of crime and suspense.
Kangaroo
Director: Kishore Megalamane
Cast: Aditya, Ranjani Raghavan, Nagendra Urs, Kari Subbu, and Ashwin Haasan
Rating: 3/5