'Kangaroo' movie review: Perfect balance of thrills, suspense and emotions

Imagine the tenderness of a kangaroo nurturing its child—a universal image of parental dedication. Now, picture that essence transposed into the soul of a film that is wrapped in the cloak of a crime thriller with a chilling touch of horror.

Kishore Megalamane crafts this narrative through a series of deaths, tallying up to a staggering 125, with nearly 70 classified, including 12 women, as suicides. Set against the backdrop of Chikkamagaluru, the film’s focal point of investigations is the Anthony Guest House.

Enter Prithvi (Aditya), a dutiful police officer transferred to Chikkamagaluru thrust into a mission that demands sacrifices, a notion accepted by his understanding parents as well as his pregnant wife and psychiatrist Meghna (Ranjani Raghavan). As Prithvi immerses himself in his new assignment, a chilling revelation emerges—his own brother (Nagendra Urs) is counted among the suicide victims.

What commences as a whodunit swiftly morphs into a thriller, offering audiences an edge-of-the-seat experience sprinkled with horror. Yet, amidst the adrenaline rush of the investigation lies an emotional core, lending justification to the unfolding chaos.

At the outset, director Kishore Megalamane boldly presents a tale that defies convention as he weaves together elements of crime and horror, while striking an emotional chord with equal measure. My attention was caught when Prithvi makes his psychiatrist wife Meghana a part of the investigation, which transforms into the linchpin of the story.