'Nadikar' movie review: A lost opportunity, high on broad strokes

Nadikar begins on a humble note with the video footage of an interview featuring Malayalam’s first superstar, Prem Nazir, sharing pearls of wisdom on how stardom is not a bed of roses and emphasising the importance of discipline to stay relevant.

The film attempts to examine this notion of stardom as a meta-commentary in today’s times, showcasing how the Malayalam film industry operates. Unfortunately, apart from barely scratching the surface of the underlying themes and featuring some customary tongue-in-cheek gags related to the industry, it offers hardly anything new that we have not seen before.

The first hour of Nadikar moves at a brisk pace as it leaves no stone unturned in portraying David’s unhinged and insecure life as a junkie and womaniser, who can’t move on from his ex-lover. However, it significantly falters in engaging the audience post the interval when David reluctantly starts embracing Bala’s pieces of advice on how to act.

As David, Tovino does manage to deliver an impressive performance while walking a tightrope between portraying a haughty star consumed by vanity and a mediocre actor who cannot even care to move a finger to improve his craft. The film falters when it lazily tries to explore the inner turmoils of David as an orphan, which becomes the cornerstone of the character’s reinvention as an actor.

Soubin, too, gets to shine in a few emotional scenes opposite Tovino, but the writing around his one-note character leaves a lot to be desired.

Among the supporting cast, the standout performer was the hilarious Suresh Krishna as David’s manager, reminiscent of Antony Perumbavoor’s association with Mohanlal, as referenced in the film. Balu Varghese, too, provides comedic relief as part of the entourage. It was also refreshing to see Bhavana in a composed-yet-fun portrayal, even though her limited presence is peripheral to the story.

One aspect that soared high in the film is, of course, the costumes and styling departments who understood the assignment. While most of the technical departments were satisfactory, the sync sound and mixing felt subpar as many dialogues were partially inaudible.

On the whole, Nadikar is a lost opportunity that lacks both energy and emotional connection. It could have been a compelling coming-of-age of a narcissist and a potent satire on the idea of stardom, but its unimaginative writing makes it a lacklustre affair.

Film: Nadikar

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Bhavana, Suresh Krishna, Balu Varghese

Director: Lal Jr

Rating : 2.5/5