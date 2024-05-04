'Prasanna Vadanam' movie review: A gripping thriller-drama that perfectly plays to Suhas’ strengths

HYDERABAD : If you are walking into Prasanna Vadanam expecting a thriller, the first half an hour might belie your expectations to some degree. Even though the film unfolds with the visuals of a fatally injured Surya (Suhas) being taken to the ICU, the sequences that follow have a surprisingly laidback energy. We learn that the jovial, good-hearted Surya has managed to overcome the trauma, and learned to lead a normal life free of any emotional baggage.

However, just as we are making peace with the narrative’s nonchalant demeanour, as Surya looks at people around him going about their life with a calm mundaneness on a rainy night, director Arjun YK turns the tables on us, reminding us of his story’s true ambitions. The central conflict comes into place as Surya witnesses something horrific, and decides to do something about it. The cards fall in one swift move, instantly taking us into the middle of the action. From this point onwards, Prasanna Vadanam maintains tension in the narrative, springing up one twist after another, barely giving us time to think.

It’s hard to talk about Prasanna Vadanam without giving away spoilers, but the film truly gets into its groove around the interval mark when we get clarity on who the real antagonist is. Writer-director Arjun YK knows that any taut, thrilling narrative depends equally on its evil forces as much as its goodness, and creates an exciting villain figure here who is repulsive and riveting in equal measure. The film often catches us off-guard with its twists and developments; the antagonist stays ahead of not just the protagonist but the audience itself, and that’s a win. It’s easy to label Prasanna Vadanam as a plot-driven thriller, but a lot of the credit goes to the tension that stems from the unpredictability of the antagonist. We stay invested in the narrative on two levels, fearing and rooting for Surya while dreading the villain’s next move.

What makes Prasanna Vadanam more compelling is that we are also made privy to the antagonist’s backstory and motivations, which makes the character more human while not compromising on the menacing aura the villain needs. Despite an occasional hiccup and a few logical loopholes, the narrative manages to keep us engaged due to this compelling cat-and-mouse dynamic between the good and the evil.