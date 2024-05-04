'The Fall Guy' movie review: Barely amusing but loaded with ample romance & action

The Fall Guy has an inherent charm but the charm feels algorithmically structured. It has all the right doses of action, comedy, and romance, built around each other in the right proportions, in a perfectly balanced screenplay. However, the human tendency to seek out inauthenticity keeps pointing out that the charm feels plastic and manufactured.

Take for instance ‘The uncanny valley effect’, where humans would look at a humanoid robot or a CGI creation that looks vaguely human, and feel mildly unsettled because a primal part of our brain keeps telling us that what we are looking at isn’t quite human. While this is largely a visual attribute, the screenplay of The Fall Guy does evoke an uncanny valley effect, with how much it tries to be a whimsical action-comedy. While we do stay engaged with the flow of the story, we cannot shake the feeling that the film is not quite what it is trying to be.

After superstar Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) disappears, his stunt double Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) must find him and get him back on the set so his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) can finish her big debut film, and maybe Seavers can get the love of his life back. The quirky premise has the sweet nostalgic aftertaste of an 80s romantic comedy.

With a splendid chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the romance largely works. We feel the spark and even though you know where the ‘will-they-won’t-they’ eventually leads to, you still want the characters to end up together. However, the biggest debilitating factor of the film ends up being the humour and the dialogue. The Fall Guy religiously follows the recipe of modern comedies.

We have meta commentaries on the story’s structure, excessive pop culture references, drug-induced hallucination jokes, cameos nobody asked for, and a post-credit gag to wrap it all up. The humour is watered down, and bland, and the best reaction it gets out of you is that you are mildly amused, which happens sparsely.