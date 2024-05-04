'Usire Usire' movie review: A lacklustre film that gasps for quality

Usire Usire comes on the screen with delayed anticipation, yet manages to pique curiosity as it welcomes back cricketer-turned-actor and Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Rajeev, alongside a guest appearance by none other than star Kichcha Sudeep. A film that transcends caste boundaries and adds a valuable climax rooted in a real-life incident, will this promise a breath of fresh air?

Set against the backdrop of middle-class life where caste is but a faint whisper, the film follows the intertwined lives of two families from different religious backgrounds. Manu (Rajeev Hanu) and Saira Bhanu (Srijita Ghosh) defy societal norms with their childhood friendship, only to be separated by circumstances when Saira moves to a different town with her parents.

Fifteen years later, Manu finds himself entangled in the complexities of love upon reuniting with Saira Bhanu in college. Though Manu initially faces hiccups, his romance with Saira Bhanu blossoms, but against the parent’s wishes, leading them to elope and start afresh. However, their happiness is short-lived when Manu discovers Saira’s severe heart condition.

The film raises questions about the endurance of childhood innocence and the sacrifices made for love. As Manu struggles to save his beloved, the narrative crescendos to a climax based on real events, with Sudeep adding value to the film with his emphatic performance.